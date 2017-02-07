Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) is proud to announce the 11th annual Toyota Dream Car Art Contest. The competition has officially opened for entries and will run until 1 March 2017. Children from all corners of the globe are invited to share ideas about the future of mobility by drawing their dream cars. Every great idea is born in the glimmer of a dream, and we at Toyota hope that this activity will help nurture the creativity of the next generation of great inventors, thinkers and dreamers.

“The Dream Car Art Contest allows TSAM to get a glimpse into the minds of the children. It allows us to see their hopes, dreams and it also enables us to showcase South Africa’s talent to the world. This is an important competition that we hold close to our hearts and we would like to encourage all South African children to enter. We would love to see what great inventions our children have in store for us in 2017 and beyond,” said Glenn Crompton, Vice President for Marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors.

Since 2004, the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest has been conducted as part of Toyota’s social contribution initiatives. In 2016 alone, there were more than 850,000 entries from approximately 81 countries and regions around the globe.

This year’s theme is “Your Dream Car”. Contestants are encouraged to showcase their imagination and creativity by drawing the car of their dreams. The car could have wings, save children’s lives and even create world peace; no dream is too small for this competition. The competition will be judged by a panel which includes the TSAM’s creative team and creative directors from Johannesburg Advertising Agency, FCB.

The contest is held once a year, with Toyota affiliates around the world conducting a national competition in three age categories namely: less than 8 years old, 8 to 11 years old and 12 to 15 years old. The top five contestants win prizes at a national level and the top three winners in the national contest will be entered as representatives of their own country into the “World Contest,” to be held in Japan, May 2017.

Entry forms will be delivered to selected schools across the country and will be available from all Toyota dealerships. In addition, the entry form and the Terms and Conditions of the competition can be found on the Toyota website at www.toyota.co.za.