The combined annual DSG and SAC Youth Music Festival got off to an excellent start on Tuesday afternoon with two brilliant choral concerts. The junior choir festival included six choirs from DSG Junior School, Graeme College, Kingswood College, St Andrew’s Preparatory School and Victoria Girls’ Primary School. There were some startlingly charming and competent performances which bode very well for the future of choral singing in Grahamstown.

In the evening, there were five choirs performing in the senior choir festival. St Andrew’s College, the Diocesan School for Girls, Graeme College and Victoria Girls’ High School were very well-represented. There was some excellent singing and the highlights included the VGHS ‘operatic’ performances and the sublime beauty of the Saints’ Singers.

On Wednesday morning the auditorium of the David Wynne Music School was packed with pupils, parents and teachers all listening to young soloists of varying playing levels and instruments.

The Wednesday evening witnessed the Senior Ensemble Concert at 7 pm. This event was largely overshadowed by ensembles from St Andrew’s College and DSG who fielded no less than four string groups, a contemporary band and a jazz ensemble. The only visiting outfit was the “Say Something Quintet” from the Access Music Project. Certainly, the audience were entertained by a wide variety of musical styles.

On Thursday afternoon at the Junior Orchestral Concert, there were three Marimba Bands, two Orchestras and a String Ensemble on the show. In the evening a short concert was started very well by St Andrews’ wind orchestra who performed a medley of songs by the great rock band Queen. This was followed by two marimba bands and another orchestra.

The Gala Concert on the Friday night was a collection of some of the highlights from throughout the week and included: a Bagpipe solo, the SAC/DSG String Orchestra, the Victoria Primary School Choir, Samuel Ntsiko Primary Marimba Band, Emily Morgan (DSG) on piano, Liye Ralo (VGHS) singing solo, Victoria Girls’ High School Choir, “Say Something Quintet” from Access Music Project, Ben Terry (SAP) on cello, Asive Ngcebetsha (DSG) on violin and finally the St Andrew’s College and DSG Chamber Choir.

Many thanks must go to the literally hundreds of performers, their teachers, and the audience members for their support. Johan Pretorius must also be congratulated for staging another successful Youth Music Festival.

Caption: St Andrew’s College Matric pupil, Bradley van Heerden performing with the String Orchestra.