African National Congress (ANC) councillors, in a heated debate, demanded the retraction of what they deemed a “derogatory word” used during a special sitting of the Ndlambe Council last Friday.

Their objection stemmed from a statement by the Democratic Alliance that “the work done by the officials were nonsense” and made during the sitting to table the adjustment budget for the 2016/17 financial year.

Although DA councillor Ray Schenk complimented officials for finding the funds to become MSCOA compliant he was highly critical of the many mistakes which appeared in the document. “More care must be taken by officials when they prepare such an important document, they are talking nonsense,” he said.

Schenk said that some reasons offered for the adjustments were nonsense. “The officials must be more careful as they are talking absolute nonsense,” he said. This sparked a demand of retractions from ANC councillors. He refused. “I cannot change it, if I change it I can change it to rubbish. We must be honest here,” he said.

Schenk’s response infuriated the ANC councillors and strengthened their resolve for a retraction.

Councillor Xhasa said that councillors should not be allowed to use such words in the chamber as it has a different meaning to her. “If we start using words that have a different meaning to other what will happen tomorrow? What words will be used then and how will other respond?” she said.

Schenk finally conceded in saying that he will withdraw but changed his wording. “I will withdraw but maintains that the reasons still make no sense”, he said.

Schenk also highlighted the impact that the adjustments will have on service delivery. “Some vehicles will be left off, and it is really a sad situation that treasury did not come to the party to fund at least part of the implementation process of the Municipal Standard Chart of Accounts (MSCOA) system,” he said.

Municipal manager Rolly Dumezweni said that mistakes were a reflection of how difficult it is as when this budget was approved it was not realistic. “It is because of the rate that we charge the public. It should have been 18 percent which was dropped to nine percent. That makes our budget unrealistic and the big adjustments are as a result of that. Our budget is unrealistic as we did not increase rates as needed. It is unfortunate that the officials must now be tasked with making this a realistic budget. I cannot sit here quietly while they are being attacked,” he said.

Ndlambe, like many other smaller municipalities, had to contend with adjusting their budgets, which inherently will impact on service delivery, for the following purposes;

to become MSCOA compliant,

to provided certain tools of the trade to councillors and,

to replace the municipality’s photocopiers.

Adjustments to the budget are allowed in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act but must be explained.

When the budget for the 2016/17 financial year was done the following provisions were not made: