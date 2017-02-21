Port Alfred, Ndlambe, February 20, 2017: On 18 August 2016, councillors deployed by their various political parties and communities, boldly took their oaths of office promising to uphold the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and any other laws as well as to perform their functions and duties as councillors of Ndlambe Local Municipality. One of those duties is to, at all times, uphold all laws and by-laws of the municipality.

On 22 January 2017, barely 5 months into office, two councillors of the African National Congress broke this Oath of Office by misleading municipal officials on the hiring of Jauka Hall and Marselle Community Hall. Cllr Njibane and Cllr James booked these halls, respectively, for what they called “community meetings”. After some investigation from DA councillors, it emerged that these halls were in actual fact booked for the ANC’s 105 birthday celebrations.

Community halls may be used by councillors free of charge to hold community meetings relating to their council business, that is, for report-back meetings to their wards or information meetings but not for political meetings such as the 105th ANC birthday celebration. All political meetings are charged for as per the tariff list which is R658.92 and the responsible political party representative is liable for such payment. After enquiries from the DA to municipal officials, it emerged that no payment for hall hire had been made.

The Democratic Alliance then met with the Municipal Manager, Adv. Dumezweni, and the Speaker of the council, Cllr Mapapu, to inform them of the blatant violation of their code of conduct and how they soberly mislead municipal officials. The Democratic Alliance then gave the two councillors an ultimatum to either pay the full amounts they owe to the municipality for hall hire or to face the Rules Committee for disciplinary action. On 14 and 15 February 2017, payments for the hall hiring were respectively made by Cllr James and Cllr Njibane.

The councillors’ conduct is despicable considering the oath of office taken by all councillors. Had it not been for the vigilance and oversight role by the Democratic Alliance, this abuse would have gone unnoticed.

Press release issued by Khanyisa Daweti Cllr – Democratic Alliance Chief Whip