The decision of the National Executive Committee of the African National Congress (ANC) to officially open the succession debate (national leadership question), something some self-proclaimed candidates and media houses have long been canvassing has been welcomed by the Regional Executive Committee of the ANC in the Sarah Baartman District Municipality during their meeting in Humansdorp on June 2.

The REC appealed to branches in the region to usurp the opportunity to constructively engage on this particular critical subject with sober spectacle. Structures were requested to tread carefully and to not contribute anything that will lead to the demise of the ANC. They must consider sponsoring solutions to the complex political issues that are confronting the ANC, consider leadership that will renew the organisation, restore the political culture, tradition, values and the integrity of the ANC towards 2019 local government elections and beyond.

The REC also received a report of readiness for the repatriation of the spirit of Chief David Stuurman from Australia, a political overview by the Regional Chairperson, a PEC address and the Regional Working Committee Report at the meeting.

The progress report on the repatriation of the spirit of Chief David Stuurman who hails from the Gamtoos area, the great warrior who fought and resisted land invasion was particularly welcomed by members. It was acknowledged that during the Stuurman era one would not have distinguished between the Khoi and Xhosa people; he was a symbol of non-racism. Stuurman managed to escape twice from Robben Island. The ANC will embrace all events and rituals that will be taking place and appealed to all members and supporters to form part of it and to give it the dignity that it deserves

The REC acknowledged that the month of June is dedicated to the Youth of South Africa. It arises from the struggle waged by the youth of 1976 who resisted the imposing of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction at schools in South Africa. It also acknowledged that the challenges facing the youth of today were completely different than those of 1976 and now include the grappling with unemployment, poverty and income inequality. The REC will support programmes of the SBDM of holding celebrations across all the seven sub-regions, focusing on assisting developmental projects that are run mainly by young people.

It further expressed concerns about the emergence of the raping and killings of women and children in some parts of the country, even in the region. It acknowledged that most of these incidents were happening within the society. An appeal was made to all branches of the ANC, mass democratic movements and communities to join hands to fight this inhumane and barbaric syndrome. The REC further encouraged branches and sub-regions to hold prayers services, purposeful to reinforce the effort with divine intervention and to revive street committees.

Issued by the African National Congress – Sarah Baartman Region.