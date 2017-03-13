The regional executive of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Sarah Baartman District recently launched a political school where they conducted a successful political education programme (workshop). Members of the regional executive committee, chairs and secretaries of sub-regions, league chairs and secretaries and ANC chief whips participated in the workshop.

The launch of the political school, one of the critical resolutions adopted at the sixth Regional Congress, is aimed at teaching the leadership and the general membership about the ANC and to further equip them with theoretical perspectives.

Participants have learnt the basics about the difference between ideology and philosophy, the dialectic link between a comrade and a cadre, a leader and leadership, theory and practice, and the relationship between the party and the state.

Plans are afoot to establish political schools in all the sub-regions and branches within specified timeframes.

The region is rolling out cadres forums during the weekend of March 18 and 19 purposeful to accord branches, MDM formations and the Alliance components with an opportunity to engage with the leadership on developments within the organisation, the country, the continent and the world.

A seminar for all REC members & ANC League chairs will be convened in April.

All these programmes are aimed at enhancing the level of engagement and critical thinking of the leadership and membership of the organisation and to further encourage them to participate in the programmes of the movement.

“It was a great pleasure to observe the enthusiasm and active participation of comrades in these programmes, therefore the REC resolved to open access to these programmes to many interested people beyond the membership and leadership of the organisation. Among those who may participate in the future are lecturers and professors from higher learning institutions.

Interested parties should not hesitate to contact the regional secretary, Scara Njadayi, on 078 570 2823 or at scara.njadayi@gmail.com