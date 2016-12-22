Police patrol dog Bonzo racked up another successful arrest in the Boknesstrand region which lead to the recovery of goods valued at R52 200 on Wednesday morning.

Bonzo and his handler, Warrant Officer Neethling, who was off duty, responded to a call up to attend to housebreaking incidents in Boknesstrand where they assisted members of the Alexandria Visible Policing Unit in their search for suspects who had broken into four houses.

Patrol dog Bonzo apprehended one of the suspects when he jumped from the roof of a house and a second suspect was arrested on the roof by WO Neethling. Stolen goods were recovered in the pockets of both suspects.

The members then searched a large bushy area into which some suspects fled and recovered stolen handbags, cellular phones, iPhones, wallets, a hearing aid of a deaf boy, wrist watches, backpacks and an external hard drive scattered in the bush.

The arrested suspects aged 30 and 26 were detained on four housebreaking cases. One

One of the suspects was released on parole last month for housebreaking in the same area during 2014 after serving two years of his 3-year sentence. He also has a further three pending cases for similar offences.

The suspects will appear in the Alexandria Magistrates Court soon.