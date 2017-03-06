A double celebration occurred in Bathurst’s Bradshaw Mill, one of the few working mills in South Africa, during the past weekend.

On Saturday, a number of guests attended the recommissioning of the water wheel of the mill after repairs that stretched over a six months period were finally completed.

And just before the actual reopening occurred a new phase in the history of the Bradshaw Mill started after trustees of both Historical Bathurst, keepers of the mill over the past few years, and the Kowie History Museum, title holders of the mill, signed a lease agreement to officially put the mill under the direct control of Historic Bathurst. The lease is valid for a ten year period with an option to renew.

During the recommissioning of the water wheel chairman of Historic Bathurst, Tom Barrett, said that the Committee acknowledges with grateful thanks to a number of sponsors and contributors to the restoration project of the water wheel.

They are; Dave Hawkins who organised the project and the Gavin Came from the Historic Pig and Whistle Inn who funded the galvanised steel plates. Marius and Cindy Claassens of CosiHomes donated the timber required and Marius Stoltz of Siliseal repaired and relined the water supply tower. Hans van Eck sourced the necessary hardware, made the new steel bands on the axle and worked for many hours on the repairs, and members of Historic Bathurst, Howard Butler, Wally Hill and David Forsdyke, who carried out the repair work.

The water supply was started and in silence, the guests watched as the magnificently repaired wheel once again cranked into motion by a mere trickle of water to rapidly pick up the pace just like in the days of old.

Ward 5 Councillor, Andile Marasi, and a history teacher of old, who was among those present, said: “The importance of the Bradshaw Mill should be highlighted to all the people of the region and should be visited by all. We have many historic places in Bathurst and should look after all of them,” he said.

Other repairs included the replacement of the old brass plaque, which was sadly removed by criminals, with an inscribed marble plaque to indicate the historic status of the mill.

Plans for the provision of ablution facilities are under discussion.

Guests were treated to finger snacks and some refreshments.

On Sunday, the mill was open to the general public and numerous people took the opportunity to visit this spectacular grand old lady of Bathurst, which is a must-see when visiting the area.