A number of burglaries have been reported by Multi Security where the premises were left open or where alarms were not activated. Residents are urged to close windows and activate alarms wherever it was possible when leaving the property.

A number of arrests followed investigations and through the alertness of security officers.

A flat screen TV, three I-phones, a laptop, I-pad, wallet, R2000 in cash, alcohol, a watch and a bag of clothes had been stolen from Beach Crescent. One of the phones was traced to a premise in Nemato. Police swooped and found two males and two females at the property. On searching the premises, all the stolen items were recovered. The four suspects were taken into custody.

An alert security officer contacted a business owner when they found items which they thought may have been stolen from his shop. The owner investigated and found that there was a break-in at his shop. The suspect was arrested.

A suspect was also arrested on Park Road when he was found in possession of items that were stolen during a previous break-in.

And in Alfred Road thieves made off with two pairs of tekkies, R400 in cash, aftershave and men’s deodorant. Allegedly the thief was small enough to slip through the gap of the burglar bars.

A break in at a local saloon occurred but only a cheap bottle of wine was broken during the incident. Two suspicious guys carrying alcohol were apprehended but they were allowed to go as the alcohol in their possession was not sold at the venue.

Thieves walked through an open front door of a house in Hove Street and made off with a laptop, cell phones, jewellery, and a handbag with vehicle keys inside it. The alarm was also not activated.

And an open window in Pirie Lane invited thieves to enter. They stole a laptop, tablet, two cell phones and a bag.

In Gluckman Road, nothing was stolen from a firm after a window was smashed.

A DVD player, alcohol, a tool set, bedding, a jukebox and the contents of the fridge were stolen in Hards Street.

Unspecified items were stolen from a caravan in Wood Street.

And in Lambert Road, three suspects made off with a laptop and a cell phone after gaining entry to a flat through an unlocked front door. The alarm was not activated.

Thieves also gained entry to premises in Mentone Road through an open and unprotected window and made off with a wallet and a cell phone.

Suspicious persons or behaviour were reported from premises in Oriole Road, Bathurst Street, Troon Crescent, Seaview Terrace, North Street, Gleneagles Drive, Miles Street and Greenmantle Drive but nothing was found during investigations.

Panic signals were followed up from Carnation Street, Biscay Road and Mbolinga Street but all situations were diffused by the time security personnel arrived at the sites.

Strange noises and barking dogs were reported from Hards Street, Wood Street, Weald Avenue, Chatham Street, Seabreeze Drive, Falcon Street, and Aero Park but nothing suspicious were found on checking the premises.

An incidence of noise nuisance was attended to in Falcon Street and in Hallier Street a client requested assistance after a client threatened him in a dispute over a sale.

Security personnel also attended to a man sleeping next to the busy Southwell Road, a truck obstructing the R72, a reported drowning in progress at West Beach, a crying lady in Mentone Road, cattle on Bathurst Street, an intoxicated man in Albany Road, and a car that was parked in Greenmantle Road.

They also assisted at a Motor vehicle accident near the Marina entrance and the SAPS with call outs to Biscay Road, Freshwater Road and to Princess Avenue.