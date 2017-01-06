MultiSecurity staff had their hands full during the Christmas period and had to attend to many burglaries and cases of theft, often caused unnecessarily by not locking doors or leaving windows, even those with burglar bars open. Often security systems are also not armed which therefore render them ineffective making it easy for burglars to ply their trade.

Four suspects who burgled premises in Beach Crescent were apprehended after a cell phone stolen in the burglary was traced and found in their possession. Various other stolen items were also recovered.

In Lambert Road, a laptop and a cellphone were stolen by three males who gained entry through an unlocked door. The alarm was also not activated.

A cell phone and a wallet were stolen in Mentone Road. Entry was gained through and unprotected window.

A semi-closed front security gate and an unlocked front door in Gleneagles Drive was enough to invite thieves onto the premises. They made off with two backpacks with clothes, two laptops, two cameras, a watch, three cell phones and a telescope. The alarm was not activated.

Another laptop and cell phone were stolen from Hastings Place after suspects gained entry through a partially closed window at the back of the premises. The burglar bars were also forced. The alarm had not been activated.

A warehouse in Alfred Road was targeted thrice in a row during the festive season but it was not disclosed whether anything was stolen.

And a fishing reel was stolen in Muller Drive but the suspect left a bag full of items behind. Allegedly the suspect gained entry through an unprotected window.

After squeezing through burglar bars in Miles Street a suspect made off with an I-Pad, I-Phone and a brown handbag containing a wallet. The alarm system was not armed.

Two wallets and two cell phones were also stolen on Riverside Drive. Suspects gained entry through a window after cutting burglar bars with a bolt cutter. The alarm was not on.

An undisclosed amount of petty cash and alcohol were stolen from a sports club in Cause Way after suspects gained entry by breaking the front left bottom window which had no burglar bars.

The float at a business in Campbell Street containing R500 has new owners after a rock was used to smash a side window to gain entry. Allegedly the suspect suffered severe cuts in the process as there was blood all over the shop.

An imported water bicycle had been stolen in Mentone Road and a suspect was arrested for theft of a farm gate. Another suspect is still on the run.

A Samsung tablet was stolen in Hasting Place while the owners were having drinks on the deck. A reward of R10 000 is cash is apparently on offer to the person that “returns her tablet and the suspect to her”.

And in West Beach Drive a lady woke up with a man on her bed who tried to strangle her. Allegedly when she went to bed the door was closed but not locked. The suspect took four cell phones and a bracelet before fleeing.

In another West Beach Drive incident, an I-Phone 4 was taken from a house. The owner provided a good description of the suspect who was spotted and chased to Kelly’s Beach where he was arrested. The suspect gained entry through an open window but the burglar bars were still intact.

While taking dogs for a walk and leaving the front door of a house in Marlin Road open suspects entered a property suspects and stole two cell phones.

A man was arrested for stealing a 1.25 litre of Coke in Biscay Road. Allegedly he also fitted the description of a suspect who tried to steal cables on a barge in Van der Riet Street.

Attempted break-ins were reported from Sevenoaks Street, Halstead Road, Seaford Street, Lambert Road, Vroom Road, Lancing Street, Penrith Close and Grand Street.

Panic signals were received and investigated in Biscay Road, Mbolinga Street, Joe Slovo Street, Runeli Drive, Main Street, and Horton Road but nothing was found

Suspects were reported to be on premises in Bathurst Street, West Beach Drive, Albany Road, Biscay Road, Hancorn Lane, Gleneagles Drive, Fairlie Road, Alfred Road, and Atherstone Road. In the latter case, three suspects were trying to break in but fled. One suspect was arrested by security personnel and was charged with attempted housebreaking.

Suspicious persons, behaviour, strange noises or vehicles were reported from Sevenoaks Street, Masonic Street, Heron Street, West Beach Drive, High Street, Mooifontein Road, Steenbras Street, Van Der Riet Street, Biscay Road, Hards Street, and Mentone Road. All reports were followed up but everything was found to be in order.

Barking dogs excessively were reported from Buller Street, Southdowns Avenue, Falcon Street, and Boundary Road. Nothing was found during investigations.

Traffic was disrupted extensively following an accident on Albany Road. Allegedly a truck transporting Coca-Cola products had jacked knifed while rolling backwards. The car behind it was pushed into a ditch and covered with Coca-Cola products. No injuries were sustained by those involved. According to the driver, he applied brakes as another vehicle had stopped in front of the truck. He then could not regain control of the truck once it started to roll backwards. It took nearly 24-hours to clear the road. Two more trucks that got stuck on the steep inclines through Port Alfred also added to traffic congestion.

Free-roaming cattle remain a massive problem in Port Alfred and were reported from Wharf Street, Pascoe Crescent, Bathurst Street, and on the R67 near the 43 Air School turn off.