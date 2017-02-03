Happy with a winning start against UCT, FNB NMMU-Madibaz coach David Maidza knows that a critical test lies ahead when his team tackle NWU-Pukke in the FNB Varsity Cup in Potchefstroom on Monday.

The Madibaz hit their straps after a strategy break against the Cape Town outfit to win 36-8 and they will be looking to maintain that momentum in the next round.

Defending champions Pukke also started on the right footing, although they were pushed all the way by the University of Johannesburg before securing a 16-12 win.

Maidza said he knew the experienced Pukke squad would be full of confidence in their ability to produce a winning result.

“We have to be smart about how we approach them as we know they are a side who do not rely only on one way of playing,” the Madibaz mentor said.

“This will be a good measure for us to see where we are and where we are going in the Varsity Cup competition.”

He added that it was important to play to their strengths against the highly rated Pukke team.

“We have to focus on where we will be strong against Pukke and make sure that we stick to our game plan with minimum errors.”

Maidza said they wanted to build on the opening win against Ikeys, a match where they improved as the contest progressed.

“It was good for us to kick off in the manner we did against UCT,” he said.

“I felt we had a slow start to the game where we were evolving with the game, instead of us stamping our authority on it.

“After the strategy break, we began to take control of the game.”

Maidza put their victory down to a team effort as they combined well to score five tries to one, earning a bonus point to put them at the top of the log.

Skipper Kevin Kaba, who scored a try, led from the front to be named the Player That Rocks, while his deputy and centre Andile Jho crossed for two tries.

Further tries came from wing Jixie Molapo and scrumhalf Lovu Claassen, while flyhalf Simon Bolze kicked three conversions and a penalty.

“This was certainly a solid squad effort and all the players put their best feet forward.

“At this early stage of the season, there are a number of aspects to work on.

“But it is pleasing to see that these young men are willing to keep working to improve, not only themselves but the team as a whole.”

