Last Sunday’s performance at Richmond House – Carnival Classic at the Castle – with cellist Berthine van Schoor and pianist Annalien Ball is reviewed by Sue Gordon, who has been organising Classics at the Castle for the past ten years. The jazz and classical music concerts take place on the grounds of Richmond House – inside the Richmond House Museum – three or four times a year. ‘Carnival Classic at the Castle’ was the 38th show to be put on by Sue:

There are concerts for audiences, and concerts for musicians. Ideally, they meet somewhere in the middle in a kind of truce, where everyone goes home happy: the audience is thoroughly entertained by familiar melodies, beautifully played – and the musicians get the chance to push the boundaries. (For that matter, many of them would query, why have boundaries?)

Cellist Berthine Van Schoor and pianist Annalien Ball got the formula spot-on last Sunday. A packed house at Richmond House Museum-Music Room was introduced to unfamiliar, recently discovered baroque works on solo cello (Two Capricci by Dall’Abaco) that had the distinction of never having been played in South Africa before. Then came two better-known works – Fauré and Ravel – which warmed this writer’s heart. A rhythmic, jazzy piece with local flavour by Mokale Koapeng followed – Berthine van Schoor commissioned this to represent the creative energy of South African artists before she toured Japan. It was a surprise, perfectly executed. A complete contrast, and now another new favourite of mine, was Kapustin’s Nearly Waltz.

After interval, the audience was invited to “come and join the Carnival with animals galore: with beasts that crawl or hop and skip with a hee-haw and a roar!” The audience was enraptured. For many Carnival evokes our earliest experiences of classical music: rainy Sunday afternoons spent next to the LP player with family, or cavernous draughty city halls and whole-orchestra performances. A glance around the chortling audience during Pianists bore out the common memory of hours at the keyboard when we or our children relentlessly and begrudgingly practised scales ad nauseum.

Most revealing of all during this concert was that a single pianist and cellist with a clever arrangement could capture both the fun and fullness of Saint-Saens’ work. Annalien Ball has a delicate and precise touch in between power play and Van Schoor’s much-travelled cello delivered the promised ‘burnished’ sound. In a delicious bass-baritone, Rob Crothall narrated Philip de Vos’ whimsical 1998 text about The Lion, Chickens, Mules, Tortoises, Elephants, Kangaroos, The Aquarium, etc. A big moment and a collective melt arrived when Van Schoor performed The Swan, easily the most popular piece of the 14 in the composition. I noted that my other childhood favourites (Fossils, Pianists and The Grand Finale) are still my ‘best’ in adulthood.

A little-known fact is that the composer refused to allow publication of Carnival of the Animals before his death; he viewed the work, eventually published in 1921, as too frivolous for public consumption. Music for audiences; music for musicians…If only Saint-Saens knew – Sunday’s appreciative audience got their polished entertainment, and at the same event the professional duo promoted new works which had absorbed their time and talents and needed to be shared. It’s good to stretch and be stetched! For one, I am thankful to have been introduced to at least one new favourite – Pièce en forme de Habanera by Ravel (the Habanera being a dance that hails from Cuba).

Everyone scored on Sunday, down to the gift of another childhood delight for each of the performers – a packet of Zoo Biscuits. – Sue Gordon.