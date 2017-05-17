Classics at the Castle is at it again and the 38th concert set for Sunday, 28 May at 3 pm, promises to be polished and entertaining.

Cellist Berthine van Schoor and pianist Annalien Ball are both household names in South African music circles and will be treating Ndlambe music lovers to a programme that includes a fun South African-flavoured ‘Carnival of the Animals.’

Berthine, one of our finest cellists, is well known for her warm, burnished sound and versatility. An extensive overseas performance career has seen her reside in Austria (Salzburg) and Germany for over a decade and join, among others, the Mozarteum Orchestra as well as become principal cellist of the Bad Reichenhall Philharmonic. Back in South Africa, Berthine formed Trio Gloriosa and her own cello academy and last year she performed Dvorak’s great Cello Concerto in Pretoria. She also has ties to local Indian music (East Meets West) and has toured nine Indian cities with pianist Albie Van Schalkwyk. Cultural links being important to Berthine, she organises and plays in concerts for various embassies both here and overseas.

Pianist Annalien Ball and Berthine share a marvellous musical synergy. They both hail from Pretoria started music studies very young and both hold Masters of Music degrees. Their careers began as soloists, but Annalien switched to chamber music and accompaniment and she’s now associated with numerous trios; she is also an accompanist for UNISA competitions and the acclaimed French violinist Phillipe Graffin.

Both musicians are still based in Pretoria and therefore perfect partners on their current SA tour – with, happily, Port Alfred also on their map.

The performance includes some unusual shorter works before the ‘Carnival’ classic – which is likely to bring the house down.

If the weather is chilly on Sunday 28 May at 3 pm, follow the waft of gluhwein – but be sure to get your R80 tickets first from KNA only.

Out-of-towners only may reserve tickets by phone, providing they are paid for and collected soon after. KNA Tel 046 624-2036. (All other queries 082 456 7437. See also www.facebook.com/richmondhousemuseummusic)