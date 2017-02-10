The Eastern Borders Agricultural Association, a farmers’ association which was originally started at Shaw Park, near Port Alfred, will celebrate its 100th year of existence in May this year.

Big plans have been made for the occasion with the Centenary Open Day Celebrations taking place on May 27, 2017, at Shaw Park Country Club, exactly 100 years after the EBAA’s inauguration.

Nearly one hundred years ago a small group of farmers and interested parties gathered in the Shaw Park Community Hall to discuss the forming of a farmers’/agricultural association to serve and advance the interests of the Shaw Park farming community.

On May 27, 1917, an agreement was reached which saw the birth of the EBAA, this despite the uncertainty of South Africa’s future, as the First World War was still on.

Today, this Association still exists, and still, concerns itself with the well-being and interests of farmers farming in the area from Fish River to Kenton on Sea.

The Shaw Park community has grown into a thriving farming community over the past century. A great diversity of farming disciplines occurs in the area, including beef, dairy, pineapples, vegetables, freshwater fish, game, goats, sheep, hydroponics, nurseries and game farms.

President of Agri East Cape, Douglas Stern, will be the keynote speaker on the day. His talk, “What will be the challenges facing the Agricultural Industry over the next 100 years”, is befitting of the occasion.

Equipment suppliers will exhibit their products, local farmers will share light-hearted tales, a T10 Centenary Cricket match is scheduled and ample catering will keep the hunger pains at bay, and there will be music and a cash bar.

The venue has lots of secure parking so mark the day on your calendar and come and enjoy an important celebration.