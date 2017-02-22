When the body of an internationally acclaimed physicist is discovered, it is up to visitors to join forces with Grahamstown’s finest at Scifest, to unravel a Murder at the Monument. Through the continued support from the Department of Science and Technology, South Africa’s National Science Festival will celebrate its 21st anniversary with an Etcetera programme that is sure to bring chills, thrills and a unique set of skills to all those who have it coming to them.

The interactive programme, which refuses to be classified as lectures, workshops or exhibitions, will bring an exciting take to the festival’s theme “Tour de Science” by taking visitors on a journey where they dig up fossils; build and race soapbox cars and speed to the monument to arrive just in time to solve a chilling murder mystery.

Visitors will get the chance to enjoy mathematics with their family, speed date some scientists and stand a chance to walk away with amazing prizes including one-year scholarships to study science at Rhodes University.

Make sure to be in Grahamstown from 8-14 March 2017 to join in on celebrations that will have visitors running through the streets of Grahamstown during the day and relaxing with good food and esteemed scientific company in the evening.

The festival promises fun for everyone so get your electronic programme today at www.scifest.org.za

For more information, contact Thandi Bombi on 046 603 1106 or media@scifest.org.za