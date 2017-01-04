Two adult males, aged 27 and 50, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested by the Alexandria SAPS today following a serious assault incident which ultimately led to the death of a 30-year-old male.

On Tuesday evening, police at Alexandria received a complaint that someone was being assaulted in Pendu Street, Kwanonqubela, in Alexandria. On arrival at the crowded scene, they found that ambulance personnel were treating a severely injured assault victim. The injured man succumbed to the sustained injuries and passed away while being treated.

According to witnesses, the victim was accompanied by another person and while walking down the street he was confronted by the trio who accused him of stealing their pigs and assaulted him.

Police media liaison officer, Captain Mali Govender, said: “No case of pigs being stolen has recently been reported to the Alexandria Police.”

A case of murder is being investigated by the Alexandria Detectives and the suspects will appear in the Alexandria Magistrate’s Court shortly.

Brigadier Govender, the Cluster Commander of Port Alfred, issued a stern warning to the community, “Acts of criminality and lawless behaviour will not be tolerated. The community is reminded that crime must be reported to the SAPS and our detectives are here to investigate the crime.”