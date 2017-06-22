Local talent, Corinne Willoughby, will be at the Grahamstown Festival again this year, this time with Living it up at the Heartbreak Café.

Corinne Willoughby’s mischievous pixie face is well-known on stages and TV screens by audiences all over the country. Many also remember her as the much-loved Calamity Jane of children’s theatre fame, and in the children’s TV series Justin Imagine. In fact, Willoughby has been entertaining South African audiences of all ages, on the radio, on stage and on TV for the better part of thirty years.

These days, the diminutive thespian lives in Bathurst in the Eastern Cape, and last year performed in the one-woman show I’m not going to rehab, I’m going to Mauritius! at the Grahamstown Festival, playing several characters in a difficult stage piece, which she herself wrote. She performs faultlessly, without prompts, for a tightly-woven hour in I’m not going to rehab, a warm, human story about a woman with a spectacularly messy life and a substance-abuse problem.

This year Willoughby is at the Fest again, with Living it up at the Heartbreak Café, also written by her, and once again directed by Louwrens Orsmond. Judging from last year’s performance, the two make an excellent team.

You’ll find her at Dick’s up at the Monument and tickets are only R50, so you can be sure of a worthwhile, value-for-money performance with a good many winces and wry smiles. See the poster for more details. – ShirleyMarais