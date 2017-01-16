Antonín Leopold Dvořák was born on the 8th of September (the feast day of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin) 1841, in the small village of Nelahozeves, in Bohemia, on the banks of the river Vltava,about 70 kilometres north of Prague.

Dvořák’s father František was said to have come from ‘good’ ancient stock. He kept the village inn and was also the village butcher. (He was also said to have been an attractive and popular person…) His mother, Anna Zdenêk, had worked at the castle before her marriage,in the service of Prince Lobkowitz, the local landlord. Antonίn was thus born into very pleasant company and surroundings in this picturesque Bohemian village.

Like all the village youth, Antonίn will have have been extensively exposed to folk music of one kind or another, usually performed by visiting minstrels from Prague; many of his compositions bore the stamp of these early impressions.

When he was eight, Antonín went to the village school for the two compulsory years and it was during this time that he met the school master who, it is related, had the ability to play ‘any instrument’. From him the young Dvořák learnt the violin, becoming proficient enough to play in the village band.

Towards the end of 1853, he left Nelahozeve for Zlonice in order to learn German. The hand of the Hapsburgs (the house of Hapsburg was the most powerful and influential Royal house in Europe from 1276-1918) still lay heavily over Bohemia and anyone who was unable to learn German could not hope to succeed in business.

In Zlonice, Dvořák came under the wing of Antonín Liehmann, headmaster of the school at Zlonice. Liehmann was also a German teacher and the local organist. Liehmann taught him the organ, piano and viola. In addition, he continued to play the violin, as well as studying harmony, figured bass and modulation.

Dvořák later attended the Prague Organ School and began his career as the principle viola in the orchestra of the Provisional Theatre. Around that time he also began to compose and teach. He also fell in love -with one of his pupils, Josefina Ćermáková. However, she rejected him, so he married her sister Anna instead (1873).

He composed in a style increasingly influenced by the nationalistic music of Smetana, who was conducting the theatre orchestra at that time. By 1874 Dvořák had already completed four symphonies and two operas. The operas never became popular and even today are seldom performed. Nevertheless, he achieved his first real breakthrough in 1874, when he entered several compositions in a Ministry of Education competition, intended to help struggling young artists. One of the jurists was Brahms, who recognised Dvořák’s talent and awarded him first prize, as well as taking a fatherly interest in promoting his career.

The following year Dvořák won the competition for a second time, and once again Brahms was one of the judges. He was by now sufficiently impressed with the young fellow’s compositions to recommend him to his publishers. In this way Dvořák’s name became widely known across Europe and he gained a strong following in England, where he conducted a series of concerts. While there, his Symphony No. 6 was conducted by Sir August Freidrich Manns and also Dvořák’s much respected Sabat Mater, which Dvořák wrote in response to the death of one of his daughters, Josefa.

Dvořák’s popularity led to him being invited to write a new symphony (Symphony No.7 in D Minor) for the Royal Philharmonic Society and two large-scale choral works for the Birmingham and Leeds Festivals, the Spectre’s Bride for Birmingham and, the oratoria St Ludmila for Leeds.

In 1891 Dvořák was invited to become the director of the New Conservatory of Music in New York, by a Mrs Thurber, the wife of a well-to-do NY grocer – who was looking for a ‘big name’ for the National Conservatory – for the very attractive salary of $15 000 a year! After much soul searching Dvořák finally agreed, after further ‘bait’ had been offered by the irrepressible Mrs Thurber.

Dvořák, together with his large family, travelled to the small town of Spillville. Many of the town’s population consisted of people from his own country. Dvořák felt very much at home here, and it was also here that he first heard Indian music, when a band of Indians belonging to the Iroquois tribe came to the town to sell medicinal herbs. Shortly after this, and in response to the great demand for ‘New-World’ symphonies, Dvořák began work on his New World Symphony (Symphony No.9 in E Minor).

The true value of the Symphony was at once seen by musicians, although they were critical of the fact that the composer’s Bohemian roots were evident and that it was not an ‘American’ work of art. Dvořák put this criticism to bed, however, in a note to conductor Anton Seidi, before the New York premier of the symphony at Carnegie Hall in December 1893: “…leave out the nonsense about my having made use of original American melodies. I have only composed in the spirit of such American national melodies.” He later said that whether he wrote in America, England or elsewhere, he always wrote “genuine Bohemian music”.

Dvořák was now by way of becoming a ‘grand old man’. Vienna received his New World Symphony with extraordinary enthusiasm in February 1896. March found him back in England again where he conducted more of his more recent works. However, he felt ‘out of tune’ with London: the food was nasty and the fog worse. Perhaps a disordered liver made him declare that “the English do not love music, they respect it”.

As his sixtieth birthday approached, the Austrian House of Lords made him one of their life members. He was the very first musician ever to be awarded this honour. However, the fuss over his birthday disturbed him, though he could not fail to be affected by the scope and warmth of the celebrations. The Czech National Theatre put on a whole cycle of his operas and many of his symphonic works. After an unsuccessful premier of a re-vamped edition of his opera Ludmila, he began to feel unwell and had to leave before the end. He was diagnosed with from uraemia and progressive arteriosclerosis.

The first of May 1904 was a day of brilliant sunshine. Dvořák felt so much better, that his doctor allowed him to have luncheon with his family. He was feeling rather weak from lying still for so long, but managed to sit at the head of the table and eat some soup. Then quite suddenly he muttered that he did not feel well and was helped back to bed. Almost immediately he lost consciousness. The doctor was summoned and pronounced him dead from a brain stroke.

Expressions of sympathy came from all over the world, and on the 5th of May 1904 enormous crowds lined the route of the funeral procession. Dvořák’s body was laid in state in the Church of the Saviour in Vysoká.

Of all the 19th century nationalists, Dvořák was perhaps the most successful in absorbing elements of national folk music into a classical idiom. He was the true creator of Czech oratorio. His compositions in the field of religious music culminated in four great works: the Sabat Mater, the Mass in D, his Requiem (1890) and his Te Deum (1892), all of which can easily stand alongside the works of some of his greatest contemporaries, like Liszt, Bruckner and Verdi.