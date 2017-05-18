The Ballroom and Latin American Dancing Club of the St Andrews and Diocesan School for Girls, under the experienced and expert instruction of Francois van Eck, entered 14 dancers in this year’s Dare 2 Dance interschool social competition held on 13 May at the Feather Market Centre in Port Elizabeth.

The competition tested skill levels in disciplines such as the rhythm foxtrot, waltz, quickstep and tango, as well as Latin styles like rock ‘n roll, mambo, cha cha and jive. Competing against entries from the top Eastern Cape schools, the dancers once again did very well, with three couples achieving well-earned placings in the finals.

Sanele Mboto and Regina Manyara placed fifth in the Level 2 finals for the Latin-American section, while couples Nic de Jager and Abigail Clayton and Courtney McKay and Esona Dyantyi earned fifth and sixth places respectively in the Latin-American Beginner finals.

The club has grown much over the past year, with the number of dancers competing in the interschool competition almost tripling in 2017. This can no doubt be attributed to our outstanding group of dedicated and enthusiastic “ballroomers”.

“Our most sincere thanks to the parents who accompanied our dancers to Port Elizabeth, for their continued support and encouragement and for sharing in the joy of dancing,” dancing instructor Francois van Eck said.

Caption: The ballroom dancers with their instructor, Francois van Eck (third from the left in the back row) and his assistant, Louise van der Merwe (right back).