CAPE TOWN — Margaret Mead, the American cultural anthropologist, once said: “The young, free to act on their initiative, can lead their elders in the direction of the unknown… The children, the young, must ask the questions that we would never think to ask, but enough trust must be re-established so that the elders will be permitted to work with them on the answers.” It seems Deloitte, in recently creating its own Millennial Board, has heard her and many other seers who’ve spoken on the value of listening and tapping into the untrammelled, innovative minds of young people. They’re literally banking their future on it. If you want to get the edge on your competitors to lead your field, you need out of the box thinkers – and most of them are to found among the younger, fresher minds. Perhaps a more appropriate quote, this time by Crystal Kadakia, who penned, The Millennial Myth: Transforming Misunderstanding Into Workplace Breakthroughs is this; “We thrive when we are pulled by the future, not pushed by the past.” Deloitte’s claim to already be reaping the rewards. – Chris Bateman

By Fin24

Cape Town – Deloitte is tapping into the insights and energy of its future leaders with the creation of a Millennial Board made up of some of its most dynamic employees from across Deloitte Africa.

“We believe that a clear sense of purpose is what sets successful organisations apart and is increasingly important in shaping our organisation and its next generation of leaders. At Deloitte, we truly believe that we have translated this belief into action with the creation of the Millennial Board,” said Sihlalo Jordan, Deloitte Africa, deputy CEO.

Deloitte’s Millennial Board is a platform to engage the young professionals of Deloitte in shaping the future of the Firm and driving key aspects of its strategy. The 14-person board is made up of a group of dynamic individuals from South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Tanzania.

Deloitte is tapping into the insights, energy and expertise of the Board, which will act as a sounding board to the Deloitte Africa deputy CEO.

“These are the future leaders of our firm. Just how seriously we take their insights is reflected in the importance of the task they’ve been given, evolving the firm’s innovation strategy,” said Jordan.

Last August, Deloitte took this quest for millennial insights a step further with the acquisition of South African youth-led innovation consultancy SpringAge. Founded in 2012 by female entrepreneurs Neliswa Fente and Raelene Rorke Clarke, the consultancy – now called SpringAge by Deloitte – finds solutions to South African issues and assists organisations to better serve their markets.

According to Clarke, for such an initiative to succeed it needs buy-in from senior leaders and the idea of a Millennial Board quickly received enthusiastic support from the very top at Deloitte.

Encouraged by the early success of the project, Deloitte is now offering its clients the capability to tap the potential of their millennial staff members by setting up their own millennial boards or similar bodies.

“For some time, we’ve factored the views of millennials into our decision making. With the creation of the Millennial Board, we’ve taken this to the next level,” said Jordan.

