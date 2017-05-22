Last weekend, the Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) in Grahamstown hosted Cambridge High School from East London for a full round of hockey and netball fixtures. DSG once again showed their class on the hockey field winning all 12 of their matches and for the second consecutive week, not conceding a single goal.

DSG’s netball is also showing impressive progress: they won 9 of the 16 matches played, which was the first time in many years that DSG has won more than half of the netball matches against Cambridge.

With both DSG’s hockey and netball teams in good form, they are ready for the demanding schedule of fixtures coming up: they face Clarendon, Collegiate, Pearson and then Kingswood over the next four weekends.

Results:

DSG vs Cambridge HS (Saturday, 20 May)

Hockey (all matches won by DSG): 1sts 15-0, 2nds 7-0, 3rds 5-0, 4ths 3-0, 16A 6-0, 16B 1-0, U16C 7-0, 16D 4-0, 16E 7-0, U14A 8-0, 14B 4-0, 14C 17-0

Netball: 1sts – Cambridge won 43-41, 2nds – Cambridge won 18-10, 3rds – DSG won 22-12, 4ths – DSG won 16-14, U16A – DSG won 23-10, U16B – DSG won 18-12, U16C – Cambridge won 21-8, U16D – DSG won 24-8, U15A – Cambridge won 22-13, U15B – DSG won 28-6, U15C – Cambridge won 20-11, U15D – Cambridge won 16-3, U14A – DSG won 12-9, U14B – Cambridge won 10-8, U14C – DSG won 19-2, U14D – DSG won 15-5.