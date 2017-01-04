An extinct shark fossil discovered in the district of Prince Albert some 30 years ago recently found its rightful place on the prehistoric fish family tree, thanks to ground-breaking research by Dr Rob Gess*, a post-doctoral research fellow at the Albany Museum in Grahamstown, and Prof Mike Coates from the University of Chicago.
As mentioned in a short article on 31 January, readers of The Announcer are the first, after subscribers to Nature international journal of sciences, to receive news of this important palaeontological discovery, representing “a major breakthrough in our understanding of the interrelationships of life”, according to Gess, who lives in Bathurst in the Eastern Cape.
The discovery has to do with the positive identification of an extinct shark fossil, which provides a link to the origin of chimaeroid fishes.
The Announcer interviewed Dr Rob Gess, who over the past 25 years has been responsible for many discoveries relating to Gondwana and the late Devonian Period – which ended some 360 million years ago – as well as fossil finds from both younger and older sediments. He explained that new scientific techniques have enabled the discovery, although the fossil specimen itself is not new, in that it was discovered some thirty years ago, by “legendary amateur collector, Roy Oosthuizen, known affectionately as Oom Roy.”
Oosthuizen, a fourth-generation Afrikaans farmer from Prince Albert, earlier discovered a fossilised reptile skull (1964) of a previously unknown species, which was later named after him – Eodicynodon oosthuizeni. He became an enthusiastic amateur collector, who by the end of his life had built up a private collection of thousands of fossils, including many previously unknown species. His collection is housed in the South African Museum in Cape Town and a representative display can be seen in the museum in Prince Albert.
Gess tells the story of how Oosthuizen was out on the farm with his son back in the 80s when he found a nodule of rock, roughly the shape of a small, slightly flattened rugby ball. He asked his son to hold it while he struck it with a hammer. It broke open, into three parts, revealing broken surfaces of a fossilised shark skull.
The skull was identified and named (Dwykaselachus oosthuizeni) by Professor Burger Oelofson on the basis of what he could see on the broken surfaces. The fossil was then archived in the South African Museum in Cape Town, where, according to Gess, “it sat for more than 20 years in a cardboard box.” In 2013, the Evolutionary Studies Institute at Wits University acquired a micro-CT scanner, which Gess decided to try using to scan ancient Devonian shark fossils. Professor Mike Coates, one of Gess’ former PhD supervisors, suggested that Gess also use the scanner to take another look at Oosthuizen’s Permian Dwykaselachus fossil.
With the help of the scanner, they were able to obtain from the fossil a 3D digital picture of “a perfect, uncrushed skull”. From this their team were also able which to create a 3D image of a digital cast of the inside of the skull (brain cavity), ear canals and nerve organisation of the cartilaginous fish. On the outside, the skull was clearly that of a prehistoric, symmoriid shark, but on the inside, it held a significant surprise – the brain and nerve organisation of a chimaeroid (such as our local Saint Joseph shark). This unique combination of features provided evidence that allowed the team to solve a long-held mystery: where in deep time the ancestors of Saint Joseph Sharks branched from the line leading to modern sharks. – ShirleyMarais, with the assistance of Dr Rob Gess.
*Dr Rob Gess, of the Albany Museum in Grahamstown, a partner of the NRF/DST South African Centre of Excellence in Palaeontology, was based at the Rhodes University Geology Department at the time of the initial research.
Below is a press release from the University of Chicago, followed by a press release from Nature science journal:
280 million-year-old fossil reveals origins of chimaeroid fishes
Discovery allows scientists to connect the last major vertebrate group to the tree of life
High-definition CT scans of the fossilised skull of a 280 million-year-old fish reveal the origin of chimaeras, a group of cartilaginous fish related to sharks. Analysis of the brain case of Dwykaselachus oosthuizeni, a shark-like fossil from South Africa, shows telltale structures of the brain, major cranial nerves, nostrils and inner ear belonging to modern day chimaeras.
This discovery, published online in Nature this evening (4 January) at 18h00 London time , has allowed scientists to firmly anchor chimaeroids—the last major surviving vertebrate group to be properly situated on the tree of life—in evolutionary history, and sheds light on the early development of these fish as they diverged from their deep, shared ancestry with sharks.
“Chimaeroids belong somewhere close to the sharks and rays, but there’s always been uncertainty when you search deeper in time for their evolutionary branching point,” said Michael Coates, PhD, professor of organismal biology and anatomy at the University of Chicago, who led the study.
“Chimaeras are unusual throughout the long span of their fossil record,” Coates said. “Because of this, it’s been difficult to understand how they got to be the way they are in the first place. This discovery sheds new light not only on the early evolution of shark-like fishes but also on jawed vertebrates as a whole.”
Chimaeras include about 50 living species, known in various parts of the world as ratfish, rabbit fish, ghost sharks, St. Joseph sharks or elephant sharks. They represent one of four fundamental divisions of modern vertebrate biodiversity. With large eyes and tooth plates adapted for grinding prey, these deep-water dwelling fish are far from the bloodthirsty killer sharks of Hollywood.
For more than 100 years, they have fascinated biologists. “There are few of the marine animals that on account of structure and relationships to other forms living and extinct have as great interest for zoologists and palaeontologists as the Chimaeroids,” wrote Harvard naturalist Samuel Garman in 1904. More than a century later, the relationship between chimaeras, the earliest sharks, and other early jawed fishes in the fossil record continues to puzzle palaeontologists.
Chimaeras—named for their similarities to a mythical creature described by Homer as “lion-fronted and snake behind, a goat in the middle”—are unusual. Their anatomy comprises features reminiscent of sharks, ray-finned fishes, and tetrapods, and their form is shaped by hardened bits of cartilage rather than bone. Because they are found in deep water, they were long considered rare. But as scientists gained the technology to explore more of the ocean, they are now known to be widespread, but their numbers remain uncertain.
After a 2014 study detailing their extremely slow-evolving genomes was published in Nature, interest in chimaeras blossomed. Of all living vertebrates with jaws, chimaeras seemed to offer the best promise of finding an archive of information about conditions close to the last common ancestor of humans and a Great White.
Like sharks, also reliant on cartilage, chimaeras rarely fossilise. The few known early chimaera fossils closely resemble their living descendants. Until now, the chimaeroid evolutionary record consisted mostly of isolated specimens of their characteristic hyper-mineralized tooth plates.
The Dwykaselachus fossil resolves this issue. It was originally discovered by amateur palaeontologist and farmer Roy Oosthuizen when he split open a nodule of rock on his farm in South Africa in the 1980s. An initial description named it, based on material visible at the broken surface of the nodule. It was carefully archived in the South African Museum in Cape Town, where its splendour awaited technology able to unwrap its long-shrouded secrets.
In 2013, when the University of the Witwatersrand Evolutionary Studies Institute obtained a micro-CT scanner, Dr Robert Gess, a South African Centre of Excellence in Palaeosciences partner and co-author of this study, began scanning Devonian shark fossils while he was based at the Rhodes University Geology Department. Coates encouraged him to investigate Dwykaselachus.
At the surface, Dwykaselachus appeared to be a symmoriid shark, a bizarre group of 300+ million-year-old sharks, known for their unusual dorsal fin spines, some resembling boom-like prongs and others surreal ironing boards.
CT scans showed that the Dwykaselachus skull was remarkably intact, one of a very few that had not been crushed during fossilisation. The scans also provide an unprecedented view of the interior of the braincase.
“When I saw it for the first time, I was stunned,” Coates said. “The specimen is remarkable.”
The images, one reviewer commented, are “almost dripping with data.”
They show a series of telltale anatomical structures that mark the specimen as an early chimaera, not a shark. The braincase preserves details about the brain shape, the paths of major cranial nerves and the anatomy of the inner ear. All of which indicate that Dwyka belongs to modern day chimaeras. The scans reveal clues about how these fish began to diverge from their common ancestry with sharks.
A large extinction of vertebrates at the end of the Devonian period, about 360 million years ago, gave rise to an explosion of cartilaginous fishes. Instead of what became modern-day sharks, Coates said, revelations from this study indicate that “much of this new biodiversity was, instead, early chimaeras.”
“We can now say that the first radiation of cartilaginous fishes after the end-Devonian extinction was chimaeras, in abundance,” Coates said. “It’s the inverse of what we’ve got today, where sharks are far more common.”
This article appeared in Nature
Fossils: Ghost shark apparition sheds light on fish origins
http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/nature20806
Insights into the evolutionary origins of chimaeroids, a group of fishes obscurely related to sharks and rays, are presented in a paper published online in Nature this week. Analysis of an ancient, extinct shark fossil reveals more similarities to chimaeroids than have previously been observed, which helps to clarify where these creatures fit into the fish family tree.
Chimaeroid fishes, informally known as ghost sharks, are members of the class of cartilaginous fish known as Chondrichthyes, which includes sharks and rays. However, it had been difficult to see how closely linked chimaeroids are to the rest of the class because they look so different, distinguished by exceptionally large eyes with orbits so big that they distort the shape of the brain. Michael Coates and colleagues describe a skull of the extinct shark Dwykaselachus, found in roughly 280-million-year-old Karoo sediments of South Africa. From the outside, the skull resembles that of prehistoric sharks known as symmoriiforms, but scanning reveals that the inside of its skull looks like a chimaeroid, complete with exceptionally large orbits. These results indicate that chimaeroids are rooted within the order of symmoriiform sharks.
The findings also shed new light on the early evolution of Chondrichthyes. The authors propose that the large orbits seen in Dwykaselachus and chimaeroid fishes may have helped these fishes forage in dimly lit waters, suggesting that symmoriiforms may have adapted to light-limited conditions earlier than previously thought.
