Delivering his State of the Province Address on Friday, the Eastern Province Premier, Phumulo Masualle, said the province has been able to reduce load shedding because it received an additional boost for its energy security when the R3.5 billion, 342 Megawatt DEDISA peaking power station achieved commercial operation in October 2015.

“We have been awarded 16 wind farms, and one solar energy farm with a total investment value of R33.7 billion,” Masualle said.

Renewable energy projects create jobs

The Eastern Cape’s renewable energy projects has created 18 132 jobs since its inception, says Masualle.

With respect to the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), 430 600 work opportunities and 135 609 full-time equivalent jobs have been created during this term.

The four newly established RED hubs have begun primary production of maize and sorghum crops, yielding over 3,000 tonnes. The agricultural sector has stimulated 386 permanent and 137 temporary jobs through the Jobs Stimulus Fund.

Ocean Economy

With regards to the ocean economy, the province seeks to ensure that its people derive economic benefit from the 800km of its coastline and that new economic opportunities are unleashed.

Masualle said the national Departments of Public Works and of Transport has started a feasibility study that will lead to the construction of the Port St Johns fishing harbour.

“Transnet will commence with processes to establish a Maritime Training Centre at the EL Port in the first quarter of 2017/18.

“This centre will, amongst others, cater for the artisanal maritime skills required to provide quality services to the ships that dock in our ports and to the maritime industry at large,” he said.

As the province pursues its vision to set up the biggest bunkering service in the continent, offshore bunkering services were launched in May 2016 in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“This has recorded a phenomenal growth from serving 10 ships in May 2016 to 103 ships per month as at January 2017. This has also unleashed a lot of opportunities for local business,” Masualle said.

E Cape receives billions in investments

The Coega Industrial Development Zone (IDZ) has signed 61 new investors with a combined investment value of R35.8 billion in the Eastern Cape, says Masualle.

“The recent investment of R11 billion by Chinese OEM (BAIC) and R4 billion by VW has consolidated the province’s dominant position as the strategic auto sector HUB,” Masualle said.

Masualle said Coega IDZ has created 18 366 jobs thus far, of which 7 174 are operational jobs and 11 192 are construction jobs.

“The East London IDZ signed three new investors for the year 2016/17 with an investment value of R779 million, thus creating 417 direct manufacturing jobs.

“Furthermore, the East London IDZ has awarded R30 million of its total expenditure during the 2016/17 financial year for Small, Medium and Micro-sized Enterprises (SMME) development. Moving forward, we are consolidating our IDZs in order to achieve synergies and efficiencies,” Masualle said.

The Eastern Cape Economic Development Department has developed a strategy based on six economic sectors on which the province has a comparative advantage, namely, agricultural development, oceans economy, tourism, renewable energy, light manufacturing and automotive industry.

“Our Industrial Development Zones and State Owned Entities, COEGA IDZ, ELIDZ and the Eastern Cape Development Corporation have amongst themselves signed new significant investment deals, promoted trade exports and funded new businesses.

“The IDZs have attracted investment in the agro-processing, automotive, aquaculture, energy, metals logistics and business process services sectors. This has advanced socio-economic development in the Eastern Cape region through skills development, technology transfer and job creation,” he said.

Education

Furthermore, the Eastern Cape province has improved the provision of water and sanitation to schools.

According to a Community Survey conducted by Statistics SA, there has been an improvement in the provision of water to schools, from 23 schools in 2014 to 342 schools currently.

“In terms of provision of sanitation facilities to schools, there has been an improvement from 47 schools in 2014, to 287 schools currently,” Masualle said.

He said government’s efforts to improve early childhood development (ECD) were beginning to yield results as more children have been enrolled at ECD centres throughout the province.

“As we speak, ECD coverage in the province has improved to reach 98% of public schools.

“Similarly, 1 599 046 learners benefitted from ‘no fee schools’ by the second quarter of 2016, and 1 476 479 qualifying learners also benefitted from the school nutrition programme,” he said.

The Premier further said that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Colleges in the province will realign their curriculum to bolster agricultural development and economic initiatives within the province.

R107m for maintaining E Cape roads

The Eastern Cape has invested up to R107 million in plant and machinery for the maintenance of provincial roads located in municipalities and it will continue with the maintenance of surfaced roads through a programme of resealing.

Masualle said the province is continuing with the construction work on strategic roads and related infrastructure throughout the province.

“As we implement the Presidential Strategic Integrated Projects in the province, we are moving ahead with plans for the development of the N2 Wild Coast route from East London to the Mthamvuna River.

“This project includes the construction of two mega-bridge structures on the Msikaba and Mthentu Rivers, as well as seven additional major river bridges and three interchanges.

“The South African National Roads Agency Limited (SANRAL) estimates that the tender for both bridges will be awarded and contractors to be on site during the first quarter of 2017/18 financial year,” he said.

As part of the celebrations for the centenary of OR Tambo, the Nkantolo road linking the R61 and his birthplace will be surfaced.

Other roads under construction include the R61 from the Mthamvuna River to Mbizana, and the R72 from East London to Port Alfred, as well as sections of the N2 between East London, Peddie, Grahamstown and Port Elizabeth.

Healthcare sector

The province has also supported over 2 000 medical students with bursaries and over 3 000 student nurses, post-basic nurses, midwifery nurses and technicians graduated across the province.

The training of healthcare professionals has also targeted pharmacists, medical doctors and radiographers.

“We have reduced the maternal mortality rate from 156 maternal deaths per 100 000 births at the beginning of the term, down to 135.2 in 2016, whilst the infant and child mortality rates for children under five have been reduced to 12.8 per 100 000 children in 2016.

“We have also managed to reduce the rate of prevalence of HIV/Aids for people between 15 and 49 years of age from 10.4% in 2014 to 7.7% by 2016,” Masualle said.

This was achieved through enhanced antiretroviral (ARV) distribution, as well as through the pregnant mothers’ programme.

Partnerships with NGOs, as well as the strengthened role of the Eastern Cape Aids Council also contributed to the improvement.

“With respect to TB management, 1 424 752 clients 5 years and older were screened in facilities for Tuberculosis (TB) symptoms by mid-year 2016. In the same period, TB Treatment success rate stood at 83.6%.

“Moving forward, in the year ahead, our focus will be on increasing universal health coverage by strengthening the re-engineering of Primary Health Care, which is the cornerstone of the NHI program,” he said.

The provincial government will continue with implementing the World Health Organization 90-90-90 strategy on HIV, STIs and TB.

The 90-90-90 target calls for a scale-up of HIV testing so that 90% of people with HIV are aware of their infection, 90% of people diagnosed with HIV are linked to antiretroviral treatment (ART) and 90% of those on ART adhere and have undetectable levels of HIV in their blood.

“To this end, HIV Counselling and Testing will continue in order to improve the HIV testing coverage in the Province. For the 2017/18 year, we are targeting to test 1.4 million clients for HIV.

“We also aim to increase the number of HIV-positive adults accessing ART to 500 000 and to improve on the current 82% of the TB treatment success rate to 90%,” Masualle said.