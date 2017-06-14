Port Elizabeth music lovers are in for a treat as Eddie Macs@VP will be hosting the much-anticipated Eddie Macs Rock Fest 3 at their sports club and restaurant in South End on Friday, June 16, 2017.

The festival kicks off at 3 pm and is expected to continue until late that evening. Rock and roll fans will be able to sample the talent of some of PE’s finest live rock bands for only R50 a ticket.

“This is definitely going to be one of the highlights of the calendar this year,” said Eddie Falconer, owner of Eddie Macs@VP.

“Where else can you see nine top-notch live bands for only R50?”

The featured bands, Bazirk, Coast to Coast, Tomboys, Silhouette 3, Bay City Rockers, Beanie Rebels, Rob Thompson Band, Twisted Truth and Pink Lippz, will each bring their special blend of abilities to the stage on Youth Day.

“We are looking forward to presenting the best collection of musical talent to PE crowds,” said Falconer.

“This is undoubtedly the highest level of rock we’ve seen in years.”

Twisted Truth bassist Pierre Marais and lead guitarist JJ Gouws are the masterminds behind the organisation of the festival.

“We can promise this is going to a big show. It is not often you get to experience so many big bands in one venue,” said Marais.

The audience can expect a wide variety of rock and roll music ranging from the classic rock of the 60s to the glam rock of the 70s to the alternative rock of the 80s.

Gouws said the organisation of the festival was long overdue.

“The first rock festival we organised in 2003 was a huge success with close to 900 people attending and in 2006 we held Rock Fest 2 with over 2000 people attending over the three days.”

“So we are looking forward the same kind of success this year with the revival of the festival,” he said.

Marais agreed the decision to organise the festival was a no-brainer.

“The music scene in PE has always been a close-knit community. We saw this as an opportunity for bands in our town to unite and celebrate one another’s talents,” said Marais.

“This is something we want to continue on a yearly basis so we encourage all music fans in PE to come out and support these bands.”

Pink Lippz lead guitarist Izzy Stainz said the band was excited to introduce their glam rock sound to a wider audience.

“We are always focused on bridging the gap between the older fans of this style of music and introducing the younger generation to a sound of the past.”

Apart from the various food and drinks specials that will be running on the day, there will also be an R5000 holiday voucher to be won as well as lucky draw hampers up for grabs.

Tickets will be available at the door on the night. For enquiries contact Eddie Falconer on 083 225 1093. – By Melissa Sydie