FairwayTalk covers results from certain sections of the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club.

KGB RESULTS

Tuesday, January 24

The weather was unpleasantly hot and humid, to begin with, but cooling breezes were welcomed by all as the morning progressed. Forty-two players were drawn into nine 4-balls and two 3-balls to play the usual 2-to-count Stableford alliance competition.

The weather was unpleasantly hot and humid, to begin with, but cooling breezes were welcomed by all as the morning progressed. Forty-two players were drawn into nine 4-balls and two 3-balls to play the usual 2-to-count Stableford alliance competition.

John Ralph again played some really good golf to net 65 and lead his team of Wilton Adcock, Chris Niebieszczanski and Cecil Grobler to victory with 94 points. The runners-up slot was shared between (1) Matt Chadwick, Heinz Czepluch, Neil Loundar and Paul Fryer and (2) Andy Manson, Barrie Brady, Mike Stadler and Johny Johnston, both covies carding 91 points.

It was a long morning for Roy de Wet, Peter Reed, Rusty Hallam and Vince Lockwood as they only managed to score a lowly 76 points to take charge of the Hamer en Sukkel trophy at the 19th hole. Eric Segers holed the only par three birdie of the morning (8th). Other than John, good net scores were carded by Wilton Adcock, Jimmy van Rensburg, Brian Reid (68), John Crandon, Mike Stadler and Johny Johnston (69).

Friday, January 27

Easterly winds blew quite fiercely on Friday morning and some of the individual scores reflected the difficult conditions. Nevertheless, a good turnout of 41 players entered the draw to play a 2-to-count Stableford alliance drawn into ten 4-balls and one 3-ball.

Steve Kennedy announced his return to the KGB by choosing the right partners to score 93 points and win the morning’s proceedings. Jan Immelman, Bob Shaw, Adrian White and Paul Fryer came home second just 3 points in arrears on 90.

Dave Kirk, Cliff Roberts, Martin Lambrechts and Graham Findlay found the going really tough, just managing to put 74 points on their scorecard. Consequently, they shared the 19th hole with the dreaded Hamer en Sukkel trophy.

The highlight of the day was David Groenewald’s hole in one on the 13th, the longest of the par threes at the RPAGC. Barrie Brady (6th), Mark Warren, Gerald Churchley (8th) and Heinz Czepluch (11th) all 2-clubbed the holes indicated. The best nett rounds were struck by Mark Warren (64) and David Groenewald (66).

Fresh Stop Port Alfred Mixed

Saturday, January 28

Westerly winds increased in intensity throughout the morning making play very difficult for the 33 players registered in Saturday morning’s usual 2-to-count Stableford mixed alliance drawn into three-3 balls and nine six 4-balls.

A lowly 83 points were enough to win the competition, the very score carded by Steve Kennedy, Gaby Hausman, Rick and Yvonne Hill. The 3-ball of Carol Superina, Sonia Reynolds and Eric Segers counted out Glynnis Renecle, Derek Sinclair, Mike and Terry Harris for second place, both covies scoring 82 points.

The most hotly contended part of the competition was to see who would come bottom of the points list. This finally went to Lizzie Lambrechts, Sue Kennedy, Andy Manson and Mike Reid whose 69 points earned them nought but the energy resuscitating drinks supplied by the sponsors.

Glynnis sank the only 2-club of the morning (8th). Carol’s 69 was the only nett score under 70 and she also won the sponsor’s bottle of wine for being closest to the pin on the 8th.

RPAGC Ladies

Tuesday, January 24

Once again the westerly winds strengthened in the afternoon for the 33 players who entered a 3-ball Stableford alliance with two scores to count on the par three and four holes and just one to count on the par fives.

Seventy-eight points were carded by Shirley Heny, Jane Bladen and Wendy Bradfield to win the competition easily beating runners-up Carol Superina, Gaby Hausman and Sue Kennedy’s 72.

Jane Bladen (8th), Yvonne Hill (11th) and Sue Kennedy (13th) all sank par three birdies on the holes indicated.

Top Carpets’ 6th saw Pogs Smith closest to the hole with Margie Siegers nearest on the 8th and Yvonne Hill on Wimpy’s 11th. Sue Kennedy’s birdie to take the prize on River Spa’s 13th couldn’t have been any “closer for two”.

The longest drive competitions were held on the third and won by Yvonne Hill for those with handicaps lower than 22 and by Sonia Reynolds for those with more generous handicaps.

The best individual nett scores of the day were shot by Jane Bladen (66) and Margie Siegers (69).

The competition on the 7th February will be the Monthly Medal sponsored by Pick ‘n Pay.