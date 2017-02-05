FairwayTalk covers the results from certain sections of the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club.

KGB Results

Tuesday, January 31

Overcast conditions did not pose too many problems for the 45 players who entered the draw. Three 3-balls and nine 4-balls played the usual 2-to-count Stableford alliance competition.

The three ball of Trevor Evans, Richard Laing and Barrie B Brady reigned supreme by carding 88 + 5 = 93 points to win the competition. They were two points ahead of joint runners-up (1) Bob Shaw, Jan Immelman, Dave Curran and Rosie Calmeyer-Leach and (2) James Weisters, John Abbot, John Crandon and Eric Segers.

Braam Coetzee, Neil Loundar and Mike Stadler shared the infamous Hamer & Sukkel with Roy de Wet, Peter Reed, Martin Lambrechts and Bryan Robinson, both covies carding just 80 points.

The fair Sally Greasley and John Crandon made birdies on the par three 6th, but Dave Kirk’s 2-club on the 11th took the kitty money for his covey. Good nett scores were made by Cliff Roberts (64), Russell Warren (66), Richard Laing (67), Neil Loundar, James Weisters, John Crandon, Danny Tarpani (68), Sally Greasley and Barrie B Brady (69).

Friday, February 3

Fair weather with a mild easterly saw another good field of 43 players in the morning draw. One 3-ball and ten 4-balls competed in a 2-to-count Stableford Alliance and Dave Kirk, Tommy Meyer, George Lake and Jimmy van Rensburg ran out winners with a highly creditable 96 points. A short head behind on 95 points in second place was Rusty Hallam, Barrie Brady, Heinz Czepluch and Brian Reid.

Relief was provided to other competitors by Brian Shirley, Andy Manson, Mike McNamara and Rose Calmeyer Leach who posted 80 points to trail the field and earn the Hamer & Sukkel.

Phillip van der Byl and John Crandon made birdies on the par three 8th but Brian with his birdie on the 6th scooped the 2-club pool.

Good nett scores were recorded by Gerald Churchley and Tom Tagg with 69’s but rounds of the day went to the returning Bruce Tucker and bionic man Jimmy with their 66’s.

Freshstop Port Alfred Mixed

Saturday, February 4

The westerly winds that increased in intensity throughout the morning did not deter the 38 players that registered in Saturday morning’s usual 2-to-count Stableford mixed alliance drawn into two-3 balls and eight 4-balls.

A fine 88 points, considering the conditions, carded by Dave and Launa Kirk partnered by Cecil and Dee Jones-Phillipson won the competition followed by Gaby Hausmann, Glynnis Renecle, Martin Lambrechts and Derek Sinclair in second place with their 87 points.

Rick and Yvonne Hill partnered by Uwe and Vera Blunk scratched together 78 points to ensure the energy drinks went to their table at prize giving.

Lynn West holed her chip on the 13th to record the only 2-club of the morning. Cecil and Yvonne both posted nett 69’s and Lizzie Lambrechts took the best nett of the day with her excellent 68. Eric Segers took home the sponsor’s bottle of wine for closest to the pin on the 8th.

RPAGC Ladies

Tuesday, January 31

Cool and overcast conditions prevailed for the Ladies’ section competition, with light drizzle falling late in the afternoon. A better-ball Stableford was the chosen format sponsored by the Ocean Basket.

Shirley Heny and Sue Kennedy combined to card 49 points and win the competition. Kim Gardner and Jane Bladen came home second with 47 points and Carol Superina and Sonia Reynolds counted out Kirsten Dales and Helen Lockyear to come third on 46 points.

Good individual performances were made by Jane who shot a nett 66, whilst Sonia and Sue netted fine 67s.

Shirley Heny hit the longest drive on the 15th for those with handicaps of 21 or less, while Ellen Fischer did likewise for those with higher handicaps. Par three birdies were holed by Sue and Dee Jones-Phillipson on the 6th and by Pogs Smith on the 8th.

Sonia completed her good day by being closest to the pin on Top Carpets’ 6th. Dee was closest on the 8th and Launa Kirk on Wimpy’s 11th. Carol Superina was “nearest-for-two” on River Spa’s 13th.

The competition on the 13th February will be a Bogey competition with the Jones-Phillipson Cup at stake.