FairwayTalk covers results from some sections of the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club in the Kowie

KGB Results

Tuesday, February 14

Another extremely hot start to the morning was only slightly mitigated by cooling breezes as the day progressed. Recent rains have caused significant new grass growth both on the fairways and in the rough causing the course to play longer. Forty-three players were drawn into ten 4-balls and one 3-ball to play the usual 2-to-count Stableford alliance.

Neil Loundar, John Crandon, Rusty Hallam and Phillip van der Bijl carded 92 points to easily win the competition. Three covies tied for the runners-up slot with 88 points, namely (1) John Muggeridge, Andy Manson, Alistair Kennedy and Rosie Calmeyer-Leach, (2) Braam Coetzee, Mike Beaumont, Tommy Meyer and Tom Tagg and (3) Steve Kennedy, Eugene Erasmus, Bobby (from Vienna) and Cliff Roberts.

There were only 79 points on the card of Uwe Reinhardt, Heinz Czepluch, Cecil Grobler and Vince Lockwood, insufficient to allow them to avoid sharing the 19th hole with the dreaded Hamer en Sukkel.

Alistair Kennedy’s nett 65 was the best of the morning followed by Cliff Roberts (67), Tom Tagg, Mike Beaumont, Neil Loundar, Hugh Holmes, Bryan Robinson (68), Mark Warren, Rusty Hallam, Derick van Harmelen and Martin Weaver (69).

There were a number of 2-clubs: Rusty, Tom (6th), Vince (8th) and Phillip (13th).

Friday, February 17

A slightly cooler morning brought a level of relief to the 43 players who were drawn into ten 4-balls and one 3-ball to play the usual 2-to-count Stableford alliance. Light south-westerly breezes also contributed to the level of comfort.

Scores were generally higher than usual the best being the winning 95 points scored by Gerald Churchley, Richard Farndell, Zimbali visitor Michael Moore and Heinz Czepluch. Just one point in arrears were runners-up Cecil Grobler, Alistair Kennedy, Mike McNamara and Dave Curran.

It must have come as a shock to Mick Rushmere, Dale Wisener, Andy Manson and Rosie Calmeyer-Leach as their normally quite acceptable 85 points was the lowest of the morning and consequently landed them with the company of the Hamer en Sukkel at the 19th hole.

Two clubs were holed by Cecil Grobler, Michael Moore (6th), Richard (8th), Paul Fryer and George Lake (13th). The best nett scores were recorded by Barrie B Brady, Bryan Robinson, James Weisters (66), Uwe Blunk (67), John Crandon, Mike Beaumont, Terry Harris, Michael Moore (68), Bruce Tucker (69).

Fresh Stop Port Alfred Mixed

Saturday, February 18

Fierce westerly winds tempered what would otherwise have been a very hot morning for the 37 players who registered for the weekly mixed 2-to-count Stableford alliance. The field, drawn into three 3-balls and seven 4-balls, found conditions difficult and this was reflected in the scores.

In fact, 85 points were enough to win the competition. Danny and Gaby Tarpani partnered with Cecil and Dee Jones-Phillipson carded this score counting out Bryan Robinson, Vino and June Bearzi into second place.

Visitors from Germany Eva and Herman Delbruk and Vera and Uwe Blunk did not find the conditions to their liking and managed to score just 75 points to come bottom of the points list. As such, they were the joint recipients of the energy drinks supplied by the sponsors to be used for resuscitation purposes.

Joy Altson’s drive was closest to the pin on the 8th to win the sponsor’s bottle of wine on offer. Maureen McGarvie, Glynnis Renecle (8th) and Andy Manson (11th) all sank 2-clubs on the holes indicated.

The best nett rounds of the morning were recorded by June Bearzi (65), Lynette Harbrecht (67), Guy Cash and Martin Lambrechts (69).

RPAGC Ladies

Tuesday, February 14

A hot and sultry afternoon received little relief from light breezes making playing conditions uncomfortable. Recent rains have caused an upsurge of fresh new grass which has made the course play considerably longer. Thirty-two players took to the field to play an individual Stableford sponsored by Viv Jordan with the Jones-Phillipson Cup at stake.

Shirley Heny netted a fine 68 to score 40 points and win the afternoon’s proceedings and become the new holder of the Jones-Phillipson cup. Lizzie Lambrechts’ 38 points counted out Sheena Warren to take second place.

The longest drive competitions were held on the 7th and won by Shirley in the lower handicap section and by Lynne Lake for those with more generous handicaps.

Kim Gardner, Sue Kennedy, Theresa Loundar (8th), Wendy Counihan and Theresa again (11th) all made 2-clubs on the par three holes indicated.

Wendy’s drive was closest to the pin on Top Carpets’ 6th with Kim Gardner (8th) and Theresa (Wimpy’s 11th) doing likewise on the holes indicated. Linda Dobson was “closest-for-two” on River Spa’s 13th.

The competition on the 28th February will be a better-ball Stableford playing for the Centenary Cup and sponsored by the Ocean Basket.