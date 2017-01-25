FairwayTalk brings news from certain sections of the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club.

KGB Results

Tuesday, January 17

Pleasant weather conditions for golf attracted no fewer than 52 players to enrol in the usual 2-to-count Stableford alliance. The field was drawn into 4-balls and the Portuguese convention was applied where a bonus point was awarded to any team scoring three nett birdies or better on any hole.

Some really good dovetailing allowed both (1) John Ralph, Graham Findlay, Len Bohnen and Terry Harris and (2) Paul Fryer, Tom Tagg, John Abbot and Heinz Czepluch to card 91 points and share the winning spot for the morning’s proceedings.

Braam Coetzee, John Crandon, Johny Johnston and Tim Anderson did not fare as well carding a measly 79 points condemning them to care-taking the dreaded Hamer en Sukkel trophy at the 19th hole.

The morning’s best nett rounds were shot by Jimmy van Rensburg, Dave Curran, John Crandon, Brian Hayward (68), Len Bohnen, Roy de Wet and Derick van Harmelen (69). Par three birdies were made by Brian Hayward, Ray Hicks (6th), Len Bohnen (8th) and Derick van Harmelen (13th).

Friday, January 20

The prospect of playing golf when strong easterly winds are blowing probably limited the field to 40 players who were drawn into 4-balls to play a 2-to-count Stableford alliance, once again applying the Portuguese convention.

Gaby Hausman, Barrie B Brady, Andy Barnes and Paul Fryer showed resolute character by ignoring the conditions and putting 92 points on their card to win the morning’s proceedings. Runners-up John Ralph, Tommy Meyer, Jimmy van Rensburg and David Groenewald were just two points off the pace on 90.

Swallows Dave and Launa Kirk were drawn with Cecil Grobler and Mark Warren and had a day to forget as the covey battled to card just 72 points and end the day with the infamous Hamer en Sukkel trophy on their table at the 19th hole.

The play of the day came from Neil Loundar who eagled the par five 18th. Two-clubs were holed by Andy Barnes (6th), Graham Findlay, James Lobban (8th) and Johny Johnston (11th).

The best nett rounds of the day were shot by Jimmy van Rensburg, Paul Fryer (66), Eugene Erasmus and Russell Warren (68).

Fresh Stop Port Alfred Mixed

Saturday, January 21

Once again ideal conditions for golf were manifest at the RPAGC and 39 players responded by entering the PAM draw early on Saturday morning. The format was the usual 2-to-count Stableford Alliance drawn into a one-3 ball and nine 4-balls.

Brian Reid shot the round of his life by shooting an incredible 80 off his 18 handicap to nett 62. In so doing he led his covey of wife Margie Reid, Yvonne and Rick Hill to victory with 93 points. Gaby Hausman, Terry Harris, Pogs and Bruce Smith were runners-up with 91 points.

It would seem the going was a lot more difficult for Brian Robinson, Eric Lindsay, Danny Tarpani and Rosie Calmeyer-Leach as they could only muster 78 points and come bottom of the points list. Some compensation was made by the Energade drinks given to them at the end of play to be used for resuscitation purposes.

Mike Harris netted a good 67 after shooting 79. Sandy Fryer also had a good round netting 69. Two-clubs were holed by Guy Cash (6th) and Bruce Smith (6th and 13th).

Bettine Hattingh’s drive was closest to the pin on the 8th to win the sponsor’s bottle of wine.

RPAGC Ladies Results

Tuesday, January 17

Blustery winds in the afternoon were not strong enough to present too many problems for the 32 players who entered an individual Stableford competition sponsored by Viv Jordan on Tuesday.

Bridget McNellis carded 38 points to win the competition. Gaby Hausman slipped into second place by counting out Yvonne Hill, both scoring 36 points.

Yvonne Hill (8th) and Bridget McNellis (6th) both made birdie on the par three holes indicated. Bridget’s drive was also closest to the pin on this Top Carpets’ hole. Andrea Keey was closest on both the 8th and Wimpy’s 11th whilst the doyen of the Ladies’ Section Gift Gardner was “nearest-for-two” on River Spa’s 13th. Shirley Heny and Linda Dobson won the longest drive competitions on the 2nd in the low and higher handicap sections respectively.

The competition on the 31st January will be a better-ball Stableford sponsored by the Ocean Basket.