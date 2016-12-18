FairwayTalk covers certain sectors of the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club in Port Alfred.

KGB Results

Tuesday, December 13

Thirty-one players were drawn into seven 4-balls and one 3-ball to play the usual 2-to-count Stableford alliance. Strong, gusty winds made club choice an issue to be dealt with.

Eugene Erasmus, Matt Chadwick, Bryan Robinson and Paul Fryer came home victorious having carded 93 points, well ahead of the rest of the field. Three covies shared the runners-up slot on 87.

Eighty-one points were too few to avoid sharing the 19th hole with the dreaded Hamer en Sukkel, the fate that was incurred by Johny Johnston, Heinz Czepluch and Tom Tagg.

Only Peter Sinclair was able to sink a 2-club during the morning (6th). Good nett scores were recorded by Chris Niebieszczanski, Matt Chadwick (67), Brian Hayward and Bryan Robinson (69).

Friday, December 16

Light winds but otherwise pleasant weather conditions were the order of the day for the 32 players who turned out to play a 2-to-count Stableford alliance in 4-balls.

A massive 99 points were carded by Dave Curran, Tony Johnson, Gavin Richards and Peter Longhurst to easily win the morning’s proceedings. Second-placed Lex Henning, Nick Oosthuizen, Martin Lambrechts and Cliff Roberts were all of 6 points off the pace on 93.

The much “not to be received” Hamer en Sukkel trophy was shared between (1) Heinz Czepluch, Gerald Churchley, Pierre Marais and Brian Hayward and (2) Tommy Meyer, Jan Immelman, Eric Segers and Dale Wisener, both teams carding just 82 points.

Johny Johnston holed the only 2-club of the morning (6th). The best nett scores were struck by Peter Longhurst (65), Cliff (66), Johno Abbott (67), Johny Johnston (68), Tony Johnson and Chris Slabbert (69).

Port Alfred Mixed

Saturday, December 17

Pleasant weather conditions pervaded the course on Saturday morning as 28 players teed off in a non-sponsored 2-to-count Stableford in mixed covies.

It was a “hundred before lunch” for Fanie Smit, Heather van Harmelen, Yvonne and Rick Hill as they carded a fantastic ton-up of points to win the competition. Philip van der Bijl, Len Bohnen, Sandy and Paul Fryer came home second carding a superb 97 points.

Bottom of the points list was Danny Tarpani, Eric Lindsay, Elfi Krummery and Gaby Hausman-Tarpani with just 82 points.

Barrie Brady and Tim Shanks both birdied the par three 13th and Guy Cash did likewise on the 8th.Visitor Mel Kemper was closest to the pin on the 8th.

There were a number of good net scores, the best being Yvonne and Mel who both carded 66. Others were Len, Sandy, Rick (67), Heather, Greg Shanks, Glynnis Renecle (68), Tim Shanks, Pogs Smith and Paul’s 69.

RPAGC Ladies

Tuesday, December 13

A reasonably pleasant afternoon for golf saw 23 members of the Ladies Section tee off in an individual Stableford.

Helen Lockyear carded 42 points to win the competition. Glynnis Renecle was the runner up on 40 points counting Wendy Counihan out into third place.

Yvonne Hill struck the longest drive on the 10th amongst those with handicaps of 21 or under with Jane Bladen doing likewise in the section for those with higher handicaps.

Yvonne sank the only par three birdie on the 6th despite Pogs Smith’s drive being closest to the pin on this Top Carpets’ sponsored hole. Wendy was closest on both the 8th and on Wimpy’s 11th. Pogs drive was “closest-for two” on River Spa’s 13th.

The shortening of the course due to the extended dry period making the fairways faster resulted in many good individual nett scores. The best included Helen (66), Wendy (67), Glynnis, Ronel Hough