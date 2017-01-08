FairwayTalk covers the weekly results from some sections of the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club.

KGB Results

Tuesday, January 3

With a forecast that threatened heavy rain 14 players turned out to play the usual 2-to-count Stableford alliance. They teed off in light drizzle at the start of play.

Barrie B Brady kicked off the New year with a net 69 to lead his covey of Bryan Robinson, John Ralph and Martin Lambrechts to victory with 86 points. They beat second-placed Uwe Blank, Danny Tarpani, Brian Reid and Paul Fryer by four points.

With 77 points a piece two three-balls shared the much-to-be-avoided Hamer en Sukkel. They were Graham Botha, Evan and Tommy Meyer and Andy Manson, Quentin Hogge and Hugh Holmes.

There were no 2-clubs.

Friday, January 6

The thirty-four players who turned up were drawn into seven 4-balls and two 3-balls. They played the usual 2-to-count Stableford alliance in good weather conditions.

John Ralph, Barry B Brady, Johny Johnston and John Abbott carded a fine 92 points to win the morning’s proceedings. Sandy Fryer, Russel Warren, Billy Granger and Paul Fryer and Tom Tagg, Andy Barnes, Brian Haywood and Brian Reid shared the second spot.

Brian Robinson had one of the better rounds of his life by shooting 78 to nett 65. Paul Fryer netted a fine 69 and John Abbott (6th) and Danny Tarpani (11th) holed 2-clubs.