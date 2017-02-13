FairwayTalk covers results from certain sections of the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club in Port Alfred.

KGB Results

Tuesday, February 7

An extremely hot start to the morning was mitigated by cooling breezes as the day progressed. No fewer than 52 players were drawn into 4-ball covies to play the usual 2-to-count Stableford alliance, Dale Wisener, Richard Farndell, Ray Hicks and visitor John Dell coped best with the conditions by carding a well played 92 points. Runners-up Bruce Tucker, Steve Kennedy, Eric Segers and the fair Lynne Lake scored 88.

A lowly 69 points condemned Braam Coetzee, Len Bohnen, George Lake and Mike McNamara to taking care of the much to be avoided Hamer en Sukkel trophy at the 19th hole.

Par three birdies were holed by Steve Kennedy, Ray Hicks and Uwe Reinhardt, all three being holed on the 6th. The best nett scores were shot by Richard Farndell (66), Danny Tarpani and Dave Curran (69).

Friday, February 10

A pleasant morning for golf presented itself on Friday, it being bright and sunny with fresh easterly winds. Thirty-eight players were drawn into two-3-balls and eight 4-balls to play the usual 2-to-count Stableford alliance.

Cecil (Derek?) Grobler, Dale Wisener, Andy Barnes and Eric Segers carded a massive 98 points to easily win the competition. The 3-ball of Alistair Kennedy, Steve Kennedy and Martin Lambrechts scored 89 + 5 = 94 points to earn them second place.

It must have been a very difficult day for Gerald Churchley, Dave Curran, Mike Dobbs and Eugene Erasmus as they managed to score just 73 points condemning them to share the 19th hole with the dreaded Hamer en Sukkel.

There were a number of good individual nett scores, the best being Dale Wisener (64), Martin Lambrechts (65), Andy Barnes (66), Steve Kennedy (67), John Crandon (68) and Eric Segers (69). Two-clubs were holed by Cliff Roberts (6th), Martin Lambrechts (8th), Andy Barnes and Bob Shaw (11th).

Freshstop Port Alfred Mixed

February 11

For the first half of the morning, the sun shone down brutally hot and, with high humidity, made conditions very uncomfortable for the 36 players competing. Fortunately, a light easterly breeze then sprung up giving substantial relief to the field. A 2-to-count Stableford alliance was the format of choice, drawn into nine 4-balls.

Mo Marsey, Andy Manson, Margie and Brian Field carded a massive 97 points to win the morning’s proceedings, Hot on their heels, Dee Jones-Phillipson, Anton Emslie, Stuart Manning and Terry Harris claimed second place just one point in arrears on 96.

The weekly Energade drinks used for resuscitation purposes for the lowest scoring team went to Liz Mangham, Tommy Meyer, Sandy and Paul Fryer with a not too shabby 83.

Dee holed the only 2-club of the morning sinking her birdie on the 8th. Anton (78), and Stuart (79) shot the lowest gross scores of the morning, Stuart’s off an 18 handicap to nett an amazing 61. Other good nett scores were made by Brian Reid (64), Mo Marsay (66), Liz Mangham, Juan Southey, Rosie Calmeyer-Leach, Steve Kennedy (68), Yvonne Hill and Margie Reid (69).

Derek Sinclair won the sponsor’s bottle of wine for being closest to the pin on the 8th.

PAM golfers presented the SPCA with R1 000 from their kitty during the past fortnight.

RPAGC Ladies

Tuesday, February 7

A hot and humid afternoon faced the 31 players who played February’s Monthly Medal on Tuesday afternoon sponsored by Pick ‘n Pay. Fortunately, a cooling breeze did take the edge off the heat making play more comfortable.

Glynnis Renecle’s good run of late continued as she shot a nett 68 to win the Silver Division. Kim Gardner’s nett 70 secured her the runners-up slot. Joy Altson won the Bronze Division with a nett 72 and Theresa Loundar counted out Launa Kirk to take second place with a nett 74.

The concomitant putting competitions played on Medal day were won by Kim (28 putts) and Launa (27 putts) in their respective divisions.

Theresa holed the only par three birdie of the day (11th). Kirsten Dales was closest to the pin on Top Carpets’ 6th and on the 8th. Theresa was closest on Wimpy’s 11th and Carol Superina “nearest-for-two” on River Spa’s 13th.

An individual Stableford with the Port Alfred High School Cup at stake will be played on 15th February sponsored by Viv Jordan.