Dr Glenda Hicks, a local Port Alfred resident and psychologist of long standing, gave a presentation to FAST (Forum for Astronomy, Science and Technology) on Thursday, based on the question: is psychology a science or an art?

It is almost impossible in today’s world to meet anyone who has never had some form of psychological counselling or therapy, who has not read self-help books based on the many premises of modern psychology or who has not considered seeking the advice of a counsellor or counselling psychologist to deal with relationship, substance abuse or learning difficulties, so it was no surprise that Dr Hicks’ talk was so well received.

She has been a practising psychologist for more than 50 years. She received a Master’s Degree in Psychology in 1978 and a doctorate in psychology ten years later. She was the first educational psychologist to be registered in South Africa (1978) and up until last year, at the age of almost 80, was registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), with whom she had been registered since 1979.

Because of her disillusionment with the HPCSA in recent years – particularly apt in view of the recent horrifying media reports of the deaths of hundreds of mentally ill people due to neglect – she decided not to renew her registration last year. However, she is still practising and will continue to do so for as long as possible.

The conclusion reached in conversation with the audience is that psychology, like many disciplines, is both a science and an art, as became clear from the rest of her presentation.

Dr Hicks introduced FAST to Wilhelm Wundt, who is usually regarded as the ‘father’ of modern psychology. He opened the Institute for Experimental Psychology at the University of Leipzig in Germany in 1879. Several other well-known names came up, like Ivan Pavlov, the Russian scientist who won the Nobel Prize for physiology/medicine in 1904 and provided one of the bases for modern psychology, namely that changing your thinking can potentially change your behaviour; Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis; Carl Rogers, who believed that the word ‘client’ would be far more appropriate than calling those needing psychological counselling ‘patients’.

The presentation raised many interesting topics, like the advent of health psychology, which comprises the biggest field in psychology in the US today (for example the premise that we are what we eat), and gave rise to much lively discussion and many questions from the audience.