On Friday during a free dive search rescue swimmers from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Port Alfred located and recovered the body of the man from a dam on a farm east of the seaside town.

Juan Pretorius, NSRI Port Alfred station commander, said that the duty crew of the NSRI was activated shortly after three on Friday afternoon following reports of a drowning in progress at the dam.

NSRI rescue swimmers, Multi Security Services, the SA Police Services, EC Government Health EMS rescue squad, EMS and Gardmed ambulance services responded to the call.

On arrival at the dam, rescue swimmers were deployed in a free dive search for a male, aged in his 30’s, from the farm, who was missing after he disappeared under the water.

During a free dive search our NSRI rescue swimmers located and recovered the body of the man from the water.

Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation procedures were implemented by NSRI medics as soon as the man was brought ashore. Other paramedics also assisted in applying CPR procedures but to no avail.

Sincere condolences were conveyed to the family and the farm community.

The body of the man has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and Police have opened an inquest docket.