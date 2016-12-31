Readers of The Announcer online newspaper (www.theannouncer.co.za) will be the first in the world, after subscribers to Nature, the renowned international journal of science, to receive news of very significant palaeontological discovery, representing “a major breakthrough in our understanding of the interrelationships of life,” in the words of Bathurst-based palaeontologist, Dr Rob Gess.

The Announcer recently received permission from Dr Rob Gess to put out news of the discovery as soon as Nature have themselves published their own article on this ground-breaking discovery, including the related press release from the University of Chicago.

The Announcer article will include details of its recent interview with the Bathurst-based palaeontologist, Dr Rob Gess, whose research, together with that of his colleague at the University of Chicago, Professor Mike Coates, has been pivotal to the discovery.

In less than a week, The Announcer will publish details of its interview with Dr Gess, the original press release from the University of Chicago Medicine, and the press release in Nature science journal, within hours of its publication in London. – ShirleyMarais