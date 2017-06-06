Ford’s locally-built Ranger continued to dominate new vehicle sales in May 2017, earning its third month as South Africa’s top-selling model – and claiming leadership of the sales charts year-to-date.

A total of 2 875 Rangers were sold in May, giving Ford leadership of both the overall market and the LCV segment. The Ranger was also one of the country’s top exports for the month, with 4 432 vehicles destined for customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

With 603 sales in May, the Ford EcoSport continued its unrivalled dominance of the compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment – a position it has maintained since launch due to its eye-catching styling, outstanding space and versatility, plus exceptional value for money.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Ford Mustang again topped the sports car segment, as another 81 customers joined the exclusive club of Mustang owners in South Africa.

Ford South Africa sold a total of 4 902 vehicles in May, earning 11.7% share of the total industry, which ended on 41 783 for the month.

Total industry volumes were 2.6% down on the 42 912 vehicles sold in May last year, according to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA).

The passenger car segment fell by 2.5% for the month, ending on 26 317 units, while light commercial vehicles fared only slightly better, dropping 1.5% year-on-year to reach 13 410 units.

“The South African economy is clearly under pressure at the moment, and this is reflected in the reduced levels of purchasing activity in the new vehicle industry,” said Neale Hill, Director of Marketing, Sales and Service for Ford Motor Company Sub-Saharan Africa Region.

“However, we are buoyed by the continued strong demand for the Ford Ranger which is once again the best-selling vehicle overall in South Africa this year. It vindicates the massive investment Ford has made into its local manufacturing operations and the work that has been done to ensure that the Ranger line-up is not only competitive but sets the benchmark for the industry.

With overall industry sales down, dealer profitability remains essential for the survival of any brand. “It’s encouraging to note that Ford achieved 92.7% of its sales through the dealer channel, which is well above the total industry average of 90.2%,” Hill added.