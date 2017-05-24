DSG welcomed three girls from Pinegrove in India and four girls from the Wilderness School in Adelaide, Australia, to their campus this week to start DSG’s 2017 International Exchange Programme.

The girls will be participating in all aspects of DSG life to foster relationships and build experiences and memories to take back to share with their own friends, family and schools.

The Pinegrove girls will be in Grahamstown until June 23 and the Wilderness girls will leave on July 15.