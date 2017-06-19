The South African Police Service (SAPS) is currently recruiting former officers back into the service.

Former SAPS members will be appointed to the ranks of constable to warrant officer, depending on the rank they held when they left the service.

Successful candidates will be re-enlisted in the ranks they previously held in the South African Police Service (SAPS) and be remunerated on the minimum salary notch applicable to their relevant rank, Acting National Commissioner Lesetja Mothiba said on Friday.

“The re-enlistment process is aimed at employing former employees, who are able, willing and dedicated to capacitate and enhance the capability and service delivery of the SAPS in terms of their experience, skills and knowledge,” the acting national commissioner said.

“The process will focus on quality and not quantity appointments and only applications on the prescribed forms received timeously from applicants who meet the prescribed criteria will be considered.”

General Mothiba said the focus of the re-enlistment process is on commercial crime units, organised crime units, detective units at police stations, family violence, child protection and sexual offences units, forensic social workers, intelligence gatherers, crime information officers, police stations, 10111 centres, K9 units, Public Order Policing, Mounted units and generic support.

Former members applying for re-enlistment will be subjected to a thorough screening process, which will include, but not be restricted to: psychological assessment; fingerprinting; reference-checking; medical testing and checking of previous SAPS employment records.

Only those former members who have good attendance and disciplinary records need to apply. The applicant should also have successfully completed basic police training and relevant functional police training courses, among other requirements.

Former members, who left the SAPS on retirement, were dishonourably discharged or dismissed from the SAPS, left the SAPS pending the conclusion of a disciplinary enquiry or criminal proceedings, left the SAPS longer than ten years ago will not be considered for re-enlistment,” said General Mothiba.

SAPS has already placed advertisements regarding this process in Sunday newspapers.

The information will also be posted on the SAPS website www.saps.gov.za under the “Careers” heading when the advertisements are published.