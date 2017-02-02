With an array of events on offer for the younger generation, there will be plenty of incentive for competitors to join in the fun at the SPAR Summer Festival, which takes place on the shore of the Sundays River this month.

The festival in Cannonville on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth on February 25 and 26 traditionally attracts about 5 000 participants and supporters.

Although the river miles for men and women anchor the weekend on a Sunday afternoon, organisers have created a varied programme which caters for the youth.

SPAR advertising and promotions controller Roseann Shadrach said it was a top priority for them to promote healthy exercise among the young.

“We believe that any physical activities assist children greatly in the development and maintenance of strong healthy muscles.

“Physical activities also improve motor coordination, which enhances their development of various other performance skills.”

She said the retail group were equally excited to promote the festival as a family outing, with the emphasis on outdoor activities.

“The SPAR Summer festival has been redesigned to encourage family participation, especially in a time where digital games are so popular and easily accessible.

“What could be better than smearing on the sunscreen and scooting the kids outside for a day of fun?

“Whether they love to play games or prefer nature activities, the festival offers plenty of ways to get your child off the couch and into the great outdoors.”

Event organiser Michael Zoetmulder said they wanted to promote the fact that it was more than a swimming weekend.

“Families will be able to enjoy the surroundings, activities and a variety of stalls.”

The swimming action for children will take place on Sunday morning when the Wakaberry Kids Across the River races are held.

These are for swimmers in the U8, U10 and U12 age groups, as well as for those with special needs.

Zoetmulder said children could also take part in the Wimpy 5km Family Fun Run, the mountain bike races and the Family Half-Mile Swim, all of which would be held on Saturday morning.

He added that the Family Half-Mile swim offered a discounted entry for families of four.

Children under the age of 12 could be placed under the supervision of the PE Sunrise Rotary Club at the Wimpy Rotary Kids Zone, he said.

“They can play in this secure area with many exciting activities at just R30 a day and all the proceeds from this venture go to charity.”

For more information or to enter, go to www.zsports.co.za.

