The Access Music Project in Grahamstown issued their annual report for 2016:

What’s that sound up in Joza? Is it the noise of traffic, taxis hooting, donkeys, dogs, construction, and a neighbour calling? No, we’re talking about a more exciting sound: the sound of a community empowered by music. A music which gives focus to our efforts, a voice to our expression and which unlocks and opens the doors to our futures.

From group instrumental lessons and one-on-ones, theory and analysis classes, music technology training, small band sessions and full orchestra rehearsals to skills of self-discipline such as practise, intonation, rhythm, transcription and instrumental care, the energy is at Access Music Project! Our learners, staff, interns and associates all agree that our love for mu- sic unites us, it gives us a focus for what we do, it brings us closer to our goals, it challenges us and it makes us better than we were.

Music is our language. Music is our passion. Music is our family and our home. AMP is bringing a whole new sound to the mix: a joyful, daring, life-giving sound!

Foundation Programme

AMP’s Foundation Programme has been working for the past two years developing music ensemble programmes at our partner schools (named above). In 2016 we concluded this new chapter of AMP’s work as our in-service marimba trainee teachers received their certificates and set out to continue developing the marimba programmes at their schools. The first schools to form part of this programme have shown excellent results, each with its own repertoire of music and dance. In particular, we congratulate Samuel Ntsiko Marimba Band for winning local and regional first-place titles and second place at a provincial level in the Eastern Cape Provincial Creative Arts Festival.

Internship Programme

AMP launched its internship programme this year, with interns Oyisa Ralo and Luvuyo “Vista” Silatsha. Designed to address the gap between school music studies and creative industry, the programme has provided a year of training in the form of driving licences, music teaching, big-stage production, workshop facilitation, event management, office work and all the parts of the work which makes up AMP.

AMP has a highly enriched programme, which means that our learners are continuously exposed to music at very high levels of expression and artistry. This year, we took part in several performance festivals,

We attended local performances by visiting pro musicians and we even had the benefit of some of them coming up to AMP to give us master-classes.

AMP Camp

AMP would not be AMP without our annual camp, which was held at Hobbiton-on-Hogsback this year, sponsored by ECPACC. The camp allowed us to take on many new and exciting personal challenges in between the main work of intensive orchestra rehearsals and sectionals!

After a very long but successful fundraising effort, we were finally able to attend the Marimba Education Foundations’ annual marimba festival in Gauteng, our trip sponsored by the National Lotteries Council. We had rehearsed long and hard for this and competed in several categories, with various combinations of instrumentation and age groups. It was very exciting for us, but also a great testament to the hard work we put in, that we were awarded two national gold awards: one for Large Secondary School Ensemble and one for Small Open Ensemble!

After the competition, our senior learners stayed on in Joburg for an extremely enriched tour. This was made possible through generous private donations and was made even more special by AMP supporters from around Gauteng coming to join us in the activities. We were able to visit the SABC and see inside the special recording facilities, TV studios and anechoic chamber, visit the Zoo, enjoy a truly marvellous dance workshop generously provided by Drum Café, go to the top of the Carlton Centre, watch the Forever Jackson show, visit the Constitutional Court and spend a crazy afternoon at Gold Reef City. Our most grateful thanks go out to those who took our invitation to get involved and made this part of the trip a real triumph.

Thank you to all of our teachers: Gareth Walwyn, Shiloh Marsh, Chris Thorpe, Elijah Madiba, Lenrick Boesack, Kwazi Mkula, Denise Lesar, Julián Arenzon, Boudina McConnachie and Francois Mentoor; our staff and colleagues: Zandile Kila, Luvuyo Silatsha, Oyisa Ralo, Dambisa Zenani, Jason Speckman, Carol Poole and Matthieu Maralack; and to our volunteers Pam Eapin, Eddith Ngcobo, Jayson Flanagan, Asakhe Cuntsulana, Caroline Sparks Dominique Peterkin and Kholeka Tsihi.

Thank you to all our partner schools for their support.

Thank you to the Arkwork for Art board of directors—Richard Poole, Elijah Madiba, Monwabisi Peter, Corinne Knowles, Sylvester Appollis, Sinethemba Mzwali, Susan Kunju, Sebastian Jamieson, Dylan McGarry and Geri-anne de Klerk—for their guidance, support and service.

Congratulations to the AMP learners for their great work this year!

Our work would not be possible without our many sponsors and partners (logos below) as well as the many individuals who have supported AMP financially and in kind (see website for full list).