The speedy response by two off-duty detectives from Alexandria led to the arrest of one suspect and the recovery of goods valued at more than R80 000.

Acting on information received by Sergeant Sunet Bakkes from the Detectives Alexandria that stolen goods will be transported from Kenton on Sea to Port Elizabeth both she and constable Gxogxo, also from the Detectives, waited for the suspect vehicle to arrive in the town.

The vehicle was stopped with the assistance of patrolling Vispol members. The vehicle was searched, and Const Gxogxo noticed something behind a speaker box. The speaker box was unscrewed and various tablets, cell phones, cameras, sunglasses and perfumes were found hidden in it. The estimated value of the property is R80 000. A 25-year-old male has been arrested and detained. He faces a charge of being in Possession of Suspected Stolen Property. The recovered goods are suspected to be related to various housebreaking cases that occurred in Boknes earlier in this month.

The Port Alfred Cluster Commander: Brigadier Morgan Govender commended the members who sacrificed their time. “It is indeed gratifying to note that despite policing demands our members remain dedicated and committed and came out to attend to this on their rest days! May your diligence serve as a beacon to and inspire others to serve our community with pride!”