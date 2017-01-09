SAPS task team members in Grahamstown arrested a suspect on Saturday morning after they found a replica gun in his possession.

At about 10:15 on Saturday, Sgt Mervin Frans, the Eastern Cape Star of the Year for 2015, received info about two men going past Vergenoeg towards ext 9 who were in possession of a firearm. The identity of the suspects was obtained and the member started his investigation. He also and called for the assistance of task team members.

During patrols, the suspects were spotted in the area and stopped. During a search, a replica firearm was confiscated. One suspect also had a cell phone in his possession but did not know the pin code. He could also not identify any person in photos stored on the phone. This aroused the suspicions of the task team, who on further investigation, was led to an address where he found a man who said that he was robbed at gunpoint that very morning and his cell phone was taken. He was also assaulted and was able to identify the suspect.

During patrols, the suspects were spotted in the area and stopped. During a search, a replica firearm was confiscated. One suspect also had a cell phone in his possession but did not know the pin code. He could also not identify any person in photos stored on the phone. This aroused the suspicions of the task team, who on further investigation, was led to an address where he found a man who said that he was robbed at gunpoint that very morning and his cell phone was taken. He was also assaulted and was able to identify the suspect.

The team then proceeded to the home of the suspect in “N” street and more items including a sim card and clothing belonging to the victim were recovered.

The suspect aged 19 was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery. The second “suspect” who was not involved in the incident, according to the victim, was not detained. He will appear in the Grahamstown Magistrate’s court on Monday.

Dagga bust

Dagga with a street value of R154 700 was seized by the same task team after they received information of a “dagga lab” in operation at a house in Hlalani.

A female suspect who turns 37 tomorrow was arrested for possession of dagga.

The suspect will appear in the Grahamstown Magistrates court on Monday.

Enquiries Captain Mali Govender 082