Graze by the River on Van Der Riet, well-known for its beautifully served, deliciously fresh meals, has lately been doing food-and-wine-pairings, and on the evening of 28 February will be offering a different kind of pairing – a food-and-ad-lib-music experience with Francois le Roux aka the Ha!Man.

The Ha!Man and his cello have been travelling South Africa and the world for the past 16 years, playing his spontaneously arranged sound creations to a range of audiences. He has filled venues in Port Alfred on a number of occasions, so tickets are in high demand, with half the tickets sold already.

Nick Howard, owner-chef of Graze, will be serving one of his five-star three-course meals, turning it into a fine-dining experience paired with music as you have never heard it played before.

Ha!Man Le Roux is a highly accomplished musician, who specialises in putting together unconventional, spontaneous sound performances, drawing strongly on his classical training and experience of African musical forms. He also uses his voice and body and as musical accompaniment, to deliver unforgettable sound compositions.

With Nick Howard working his customary magic in the kitchen, it will be the perfect opportunity to entertain friends or celebrate a special occasion, or just to experience a world-class musician and entertainer at his unconventional best.

The tickets are R230 per person, including supper. To book, call Nick on 046 624 8095.