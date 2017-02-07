Graze By The River will be doing a beer-and-food pairing – yes, you read right – BEER-and-food-pairing – on Saturday 11 March, with Featherstone Brewery, the micro-brewery that has been making some big ripples in the home-brew market.

Mark Reilly has been home-brewing for years, and in 2012 decided to turn his hobby into a living – the best way never to get bored with your job. Mark did a ton of swotting up, which included leaving South Africa with his wife, Clare, for two years to investigate micro-brewing in other countries. When they got back, they applied for a brewing licence, invested in some brewing equipment and cold-storage facilities and with a lot of help and encouragement from friends and family – and permanent access to mountain spring water – they were up and running.

It has been a hard slog, which is slowly paying off, as their beautiful – and beautifully bottled – hand-crafted beer is now available in several liquor outlets and restaurants in Grahamstown and Port Alfred. (In Port Alfred you’ll find them at the Pick ‘n Pay liquor outlet, and at Graze, C’est la Vie and the Bean & Olive; in Grahamstown, you can find Featherstone ales at the Pick ‘n Pay liquor outlet and at pubs and restaurants.)

What makes all the difference is the spring water from Featherstone Kloof, whence the brewery gets its name, Mark’s 100% hands-on involvement, and keeping the operation small. As they say on their website www.featherstonebrewery.co.za: “Our focus is, and will always remain, on being a local, family-run business, with the whole family getting involved in cleaning bottles, lifting pots, and ensuring the master brewer remembers to eat occasionally.” The fact that the beer is brewed in relatively small batches also ensures consistency and quality.

Although Featherstone is a small nano-brewery, the beer is professionally bottled under carefully controlled conditions to ensure long-lasting quality. It has a six-month shelf life, if properly stored, e.g. in a cool, dark cupboard.

Their six top-class ales will be paired with Nick’s fabulous fare of starters, mini burgers and dessert:

The Oldenbergia will be served with snoek paté; Bell Ringer will come with a mini-beef burger, served with caramelised onion and bacon relish; the Drostdy (English ale) with a mini-chicken burger and sweet chili relish; the Golden Mole (IPA) with a spicy lamb mini-burger and hot relish; Tumble Bug (stout/dark ale) with a mini-venison burger and blue cheese sauce; and Blaauwkrantz (the Featherstone Porter) with one of Bean & Olive’s choc brownies.

Mike and Clare Reilly will be there on the evening to talk about each beer, so you’ll have a chance to ask questions and find out about their gift packs. An evening with Nick Howard is always delicious and with Featherstone’s beautiful home-brews patrons can be sure of an excellent dining experience.

Tickets are selling at R175 a head. Call Nick on 046 624 8095.