GreensTalk cover results from the two bowls clubs in Port Alfred, the PA Bowls Club and the Kowie Bowls Club.

Kowie Banter

The 2017 Eastern Areas men’s league got under way in Grahamstown last Sunday with mixed fortunes for the Kowie teams.

Playing conditions were not easy on heavy greens. In the first league, Kowie won two and lost two games. Notable victories came from Jacques Krige’s team of Rob Owsley, Eric Kent and Gavin Deenik, who won both their games. They had a particularly good win against the fancied Albany team skipped by Stan Long.

In the second league, Kowie registered the same result by winning two and losing two of their matches.

Early days yet with plenty still to be played for.

Earlier in the week, Kowie hosted the Peg and Horace Purdon trips competitions, also with mixed results.

In the men’s section, Kowie’s A team skipped by John Hubbard with Allen Sheridan and Dave Thomas was the only side to have any success. They played Port Alfred and scored a comfortable 2 plus 6 victory.

The remaining Kowie men’s team lost their match, as did both the ladies sides.

In one of the most exciting games seen at Kowie for a long time took place in the club’s drawn pairs competition.

Dave Tyrrell and Gerald Mills came up against Jackie Kriel and Lawrie May in a tense match which found them peels after 21 ends. But this only happened after Kriel drew two shots to enable this to happen.

This resulted in a play – off having to be played with an extra end. Kriel was holding shot when Tyrrell went on to the mat to play his last bowl. He rose to the occasion splendidly to rest out the shot bowl and takes the honours in a thrilling match.

This meant that Tyrrell and Mills had to play the more fancied Keith Koleski and Rob Walker, which resulted in another exciting match.

Koleski and Walker took control of the game and built up a lead of 20 shots to three. But Tyrrell and Mills fought back bravely to eventually go down 22 – 19.

The Megabucks competition saw some unusually high scores. This was won by Keith Koleski with Mike Pfotenhauer, Jean Churchley and Gill Turner with the big score of 10 plus 24.

On Saturday, members competed in the monthly Guido’s – sponsored day. This was won by Jackie Kriel and Lucille Keyter when they beat Delene Deenik and Judy Hunter 2 plus 6.

Duties for next week (13 – 19 February)

Rolling – Tony Brown, Marking – Bob Ford and Ronnie Smith, Tabs money – Dot Rohrs, Bar – Bob Ford and Eden Bradfield.

Port Alfred News

“We welcome the rain which fell in the Port Alfred area this past week. Please give a thought to the greenkeeper and his team who battle to keep our greens in a playable condition as they have been restricted insofar as the watering of the greens are concerned. Very much appreciated.”

The first round of the Peg and Horace Purdon inter-club competitions were played at Kowie last week and the results are as follows:

Peg Purdon: Port Alfred 2 points – 2, Kenton 4 points + 12, Kowie 0 points – 12

Horace Purdon: Port Alfred 2 points, Kenton 2 points, Kowie 2 points.

The men’s section played the first round of the Eastern Areas League last week in Grahamstown and the results are as follows:

First League: A Team won 1 and lost 1 and the B Team lost both games and in the Second League: A Team won both games and B Team lost both games.

Various Club competitions are still in progress, i.e. Mixed Singles, Men’s Senior Singles, Men’s and Ladies Fours.

Please check the Notice Boards for upcoming competitions.

On Tuesday, 14th February (Valentine’s Day), we celebrate birthday night – please bring a plate of eats – Our sponsors for the afternoon are Personal Trust – Thank you for your continued support.

Duties for the Week 14th to 18th February:

Tabs: John Bennett and Wendy Pfotenhauer, Bar: Roger and Sue Darkes and Ironing: Noel Heale.