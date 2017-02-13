GreensTalk covers results from the two bowls clubs and their activities in the Kowie.

Kowie Nite Bowls

The sixteen bowling teams, who entered the popular Kowie/Pick ‘n Pay Nite Bowls tournament, were welcomed by the president of the Kowie Club, Peter Ford, on a perfect summer’s evening, before handing the greens over to officials for the start of the event.

Many of the wannabe superstars were dressed in distinctive t-shirts especially printed for the occasion.

The players were not alone as a huge group of spectators filled the banks in support of their teams. The Lions Club installed them self in the pavilion overlooking the green and soon their cooking aromas filled the air. They also provided music that really got the players into their groove.

The evening was full of fun on the greens with many newcomers to the event and many perfect flukes will entice some players to be back next week to have another go at the kitty. Spectators had their hands full in support of their team’s sporting prowess and also in keeping them refreshed.

At the end of the first round, there were no runaway scores with only one team, Round Table, scoring a full house of six points for the evening to take the Performers of the Evening Pick ‘n Pay voucher prize. Round Table defeated Sotheby’s Real Estate by nine shots to make the full house of six points. The “Performer of the Night” prize can only be won once by any team so this makes for a fun tournament.

The popular “Swindle Board” prize of a bottle of liquor sponsored by Pick ‘n Pay was one by Lionel from Leach Pharmacy after Natasha’s, whose name was drawn initially to win the prize was not in attendance.

The “Roll Over” competition was not won so the R60 for the week rolls over to the next round.

“Overall all enjoyed their evening and thank you to our sponsor, Pick ‘n Pay, who put in such a lot to all sports clubs in this town,” Kowie Club captain Mike Tomlinson said.

Kowie Bowls Banter

Eastern Areas League

On Sunday, Round 2 of the EA men’s League was played at Albany Club. Kowie’s first League teams had a bye while the second League played against Albany with mixed success. Kowie A lost both their games while the B team won both their games but sadly Albany had the bigger shot profit in both sessions which gave them both the bonus points. Albany won the round with 6 points to Kowie’s 4 points.

Megabucks

On Tuesday, a full green of mixed 8’s and 6’s played in the Megabucks competition. Michael Beaumont’s team of trips Roy Wilkins and Rob Turner took revenge on Keith Kolesky’s team in a reversal of last week’s result with a 10 point and a big shot profit to take home the Megabucks prize. The runner-up was Mike Tomlinson’s team of trips over Jackie Kriel’s team.

Snowball

On Thursday, with no sponsored competition, the Snow Ball was played with another full green of mixed 8’s and 6’s. Two teams tied on a score of one so the prize rolled over till next week.

Courtyard competition

Saturday’s Courtyard competition, in sweltering heat with storms threatening, had a smallish turnout. During tea, the heavens opened up to bring bowls to an abrupt end for the day. Not having completed the games the competition has been carried over to a date to be decided.

Albany GBS

Three mixed teams headed off to Grahamstown to play in the Albany GBS Mixed 4’s comp and had a successful campaign playing a full game in the morning with the afternoon’s game being shortened due to a storm that had players running for shelter. Pieter Stegmann’s team of Stan Richter, Linda May and Michael Pfotenhauer won both their games to win the competition and 2nd place went to a Grahamstown team with Jacques Krige’s team of Mike Tomlinson, Lawrie May and Gill Turner also winning both their games being placed 3rd.

Duties for week 20th – 26th February:

Greens: Roll – Bob Ford, Mark – Mike Beaumont and Mike Tomlinson, Tabs: Cash – Margaret Stegmann, Select – Charles Louw and Bar: Basil Clarke & Allan Sheridan.

News from Port Alfred Bowling Club

Four Port Alfred teams played in the Albany GBS on Saturday, February 11, and thanks to Albany Bowling Club all participants enjoyed a wonderful tournament.

The following competitions were completed at Port Alfred during the past week – Congratulations to the winners and runners-up.

Ryan Cup Mixed Singles – Winner: Noel Heale – Runner-up: Dave Lang

Men’s Fours – Winners: John Bennett, Gordon Goff, Phil Taylor and Peter Wansell – Runners-up: Ron Orford, Vic Wicks, Rory Mason-Jones and John Hodges

The monthly Ocean Basket competition was won by Jane Armitage, Elsabe Rodriquez and Julie Sluizik

The second round of the Eastern Areas Men’s League was played at Albany Bowling Club on Sunday, February 12 and the results are as follows: – First League – Won 3, Lost 1 and Second league – Won 1, Peeled 1, Lost 2

Upcoming events:

Sunday, February 19 – Round 3 of the Eastern Areas Men’s League at Port Alfred.

Tuesday, February 21 – The final round of the Club’s Ladies Fours at Port Alfred.

Wednesday, February 22 – The first round of the Doris Ford and Les Clarke (against Kenton Bowling Club) for the year at Port Alfred; good bowling to all.

Club members extended condolences to David Boyd on the death of his wife, Mary, and to Alverne Fitzhenry on the death of his wife, Joan. “Our thoughts are with you both.”

Duties for the week 21 to 25 February:

Tabs: Emile Jurgensen & Jane Armitage, Bar: Colin & Beryl Barnard and Ironing: Colin Barnard