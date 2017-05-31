GreensTalk covers results from the two bowling clubs in Port Alfred.

Bowls News from Port Alfred

Report submitted by Collette Reid

The monthly Radue Competition, played on Tuesday, 23rd May was won by Trevor Frost, Mo Goff, Elzabe Rodriques and Brian Hammond… well done.

The ladies played against Kenton in the Doris Ford resulting in 1 win and 2 losses. However, Port Alfred is still 6 points ahead for the year to date.

The Eastern Areas Singles Finals were played last weekend and 3 of the Port Alfred players came out winners with 1 player being a runner-up. They will play in the Eastern Province finals in Port Elizabeth over the coming weekend. The players concerned are Men’s Open Singles – David Freeme, Men’s Senior Singles – Trevor Frost, Ladies Senior Singles – Colette Reid with Wendy Pfotenhauer being Runner-up. Congratulations. We wish them good bowling in the finals.

The Ladies Annual Itzekowitz Classic will be played on Wednesday, 7th June and we wish good bowling to all who are participating, especially the new bowlers who will be playing in their first Classic.

Duties for week – 6 to 10 June

Tabs: Rory Mason-Jones & Hillary Allen, Bar: Chris Armitage, Phil Taylor, Colette Reid and Ironing: Peter Wansell

Kowie Bowls Banter

Report submitted by Kowie Club Captain, Mike Tomlinson

On Thursday we had a full green turn out of 4’s play for our Kenny’s Sports Bar competition with Delene Deenik’s team of Alan Sheridan Don Munroe and Gill Turner being in fine form to defeat Jacques Krige’s team by a full house 10 points and a bucket full of shots and be presented with the Kenny’s vouchers. Runner up on the day was Siegie Rohrs’s team who defeated Lee Botma’s team by 9 points to 1. The rest of the games were all very close with 2 of these being peeled.

The club has some changes to our competition format by now playing Megabucks competition on both Tuesday and Thursday’s only when we do not have sponsored competitions on these days and Saturdays will be for Snowball competition provided there is no sponsored competition, this format starts immediately. Thursday we played Megabucks competition with a fair turn out for a winter afternoon with all matches being pretty close. Siegie Rohrs’s team of Tony Brown and Ron Smith performed very well to defeat Jacques Krige’s team by 8 points and a 4 shot profit with Rob Owsley’s team in the runner-up position after defeating Delene Deenik’s team.

On Saturday a mid-winters day we had a small turn out to play Snowball competition and they played a short game because of the cold weather. The numbers were drawn and the score that came out was “9” and not one team came even close to that score so we rolled it over to the next competition day.

On Sunday the Eastern Areas Singles finals were held at Kowie Club and both winner and runner-up will go to Port Elizabeth on 3rd/4th June to play in the Eastern Province finals at a venue to be announced. This will be announced in the Herald on Wednesday in the Bowls Column.

In the Ladies section Novice comp Marlene Mitchener [Albany] defeated Pipa Swift [Kenton], Open Ladies Gwen Bartlett defeated June McDougal [Grahamstwon] and in the Ladies Seniors Collett Reid [PA] was the winner and runner-up was Wendy Pfotenhauer [Port Alfred].

In the Men’s section Novice comp Brian Aldag [Kenton] was the winner with Andrew Labuschagne [Albany] the runner-up. The Men’s Open section, section 1 winner was Dave Freeme with Section 2 winner E. Daniels [Albany] who played the final with David Freeme as the winner. The senior section was won by Trevor Frost [Port Alfred] and Bill Bedford [Kenton] the runner-up. After the competition the E.A. President, Peter Ford handed out the trophies to the winners.

Duties for week 5th – 11th June:

Greens: Roll – Bob Ford, Roll: Mike Beaumont & Bryan Burger, Tabs: Cash – Delene Deenik and Bar: Laurie May Rob Sandilands.