GreensTalk covers results from the two bowls clubs in Port Alfred, the Kowie and Port Alfred Bowls Clubs.

News from Port Alfred Bowls

Report submitted by Collette Reid

Our monthly Guido’s competition was won by Jane Armitage and David Freeme. Well done. Thank you, Guido’s for your continued support!

The Mixed Fours were completed and congratulations to the winning team of Dallas Cowie, Chris Armitage, and Jenny Frost and Wins Collett. The runners-up were Rosemary Wood, Eddie Senar, and John Bennett and Noeleen Kirsten.

Well done to Port Alfred for winning this month’s Doris Ford and Les Clarke competitions against Kenton.

Five Port Alfred Teams participated in the Kowie GBS which was enjoyed by all. The Port Alfred team who fared best were Ron Orford, Wendy Pfotenhauer, Sue Purdon and Peter Wansell. Thanks to Kowie for a great day as well as to the sponsors, GBS.

We wish good bowling to all our players in the Eastern Areas Ladies and Men’s Fours, which will be played at Port Alfred and Kowie, on the weekend of 1st and 2nd July.

Please remember Birthday Night on Tuesday, 11th July. Members to provide a plate of snacks, please.

Our Entertainment Committee has arranged an evening of music, featuring Lionel Hunt, on Saturday, 15th July, at the club at a cost of R 80.00 per person which includes Soup and Bread at 6 for 6.30 pm. Please contact Jim Haswell on 072 255 2178 should you wish to attend. A limited number of tickets are available. All welcome.

Duties for the week, 4 to 8 July

Tabs: – Chris Armitage and Helen Thompson, Bar: Roger and Sue Dark and Ironing: Gordon Goff.

Kowie Bowls Banter

Report submitted by Bob Ford

The Kowie Bowls Club staged a highly successful GBS – sponsored day on Saturday.

Played in sunny, but crispy weather, an excellent entry of 24 teams filled both greens. The greens ran beautifully and with Kowie’s normal high catering standards, an enjoyable day was had by all those who took part.

The standard of bowls was generally high, resulting in close scores being the order of the day. Top honours went to Stan Long’s strong Albany team from Grahamstown with 24 points. They were followed home by David West from Kenton on 22 points.

Kowie’s teams also shaped well with Jackie Kriel’s four finishing in third place on 20 points. This was a particularly pleasing result as she had relatively new bowlers in her front rank in daughter Megan and Neville Westcott. Her third was Siegie Rohrs.

Another satisfying result was produced by Michael Long, Don Kelly, who was celebrating his birthday, Dave Tyrrell and Gill Turner. They finished in fifth place with 18 points.

They were closely followed on 17 points by Rod Gradwell, Bob Ford, Sally Moffett and John Hubbard.

Both the Megabucks competitions were played in windy and cold conditions, but there were good turnouts under the circumstances. The wind did not appear to hamper the winning teams with big scores being registered.

The first one was won by Rodney Gradwell, Jonine McFarlane and Judy Hunter, who had a runaway win of 10 plus 17. The second competition was won by Stan Long, Lawrie May and Claire Bell with a score of nine plus 10.

During the week the club welcomed Lyn and Keith Kolesky to their first function following their recent horrific accident when returning from a break to the Transkei wild coast. Kolesky spoke about their traumatic experience while thanking members for their tremendous support during this difficult time.

A pleasing feature of the evening was the way members pulled together for this. Some 27 bowlers played earlier in the afternoon, but more than 50 people braved the cold weather to be present.

On Tuesday evening at another function, the club also bade farewell to two staunch lady members. Flame Metter is returning to America, while Bev Lear is emigrating to England. They were both very willing and helpful members and will be missed by the club.

Duties for next week (3 – 9 July) are:

Rolling: Eddie Hoseck, Marking – Lawrie May and Don Munro, Tabs: Money – Lucille Keyter, Bar – Delene Deenik and Eddie Hoseck.