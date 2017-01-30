GreensTalk covers results from the bowling clubs in Port Alfred.

Port Alfred Bowling & Croquet Club News

An eventful week of bowls was enjoyed, albeit in howling gale force winds last Saturday and strong winds last Wednesday. Tabs in last Tuesday were well supported and it was black box time once again. Sheila Penny had her name drawn, but unfortunately, the key did not open the box, so the kitty continues to grow. Good luck to next week’s lucky draw. On this day the first round of the men’s drawn 4’s was played.

On Wednesday, the first and second rounds of the Mixed Drawn Singles were played amid a lot of camaraderie and good bowls being played. Come Saturday the Radue sponsored trips competition was held, and the ladies were able to take first prize with the winning team of Elzabe Rodrigues, Sue Purdon and Robin Collett coming in with a 21 shot profit. Anton Strombeck and his team came in second with +15, and Maureen Heale and her team came in third with +9. Well done all, especially in that WIND.

Dave Freeme, Trevor Frost, Sandra Wiblin and Maureen Heale were in Jeffries Bay last Sunday, to take part in EP versus EDEN practice rounds. All four players have been selected to represent EP Seniors this year. Congratulations.

Upcoming events:

On Saturday 4th the Eastern Area men’s 1st & 2nd league round 1 will be played in Grahamstown. On Tuesday 7th the Ladies Drawn 4’s round 2 and the Men’s Drawn 4’s round 3 will be played. The men’s senior singles round 1 will be played on Wednesday 8th at 1 pm. Members must not forget to make up a team and enter the Albany GBS to be played on Saturday 11th.

Duties for the week 7th – 11th Feb:

Tabs – Sandra Wiblin and Norman Jordaan, Bar – Noel Heale and Martin Leonard and Ironing – Gordon Goff.

Kowie Bowls Banter

On Tuesday a new competition for the year, the Kenny’s Sports Bar competition, was played for the first time. “We thank Mike Kenny for his sponsorship of vouchers on a monthly basis for this competition.” The winner was Keith Kolesky’s team of trips Judy Hunter and Rob Turner who defeated Mike van der Sandt’s team 8 points and 13 shot profit. The runner-up was Jackie Kriel’s team of trips who defeated Rob Owsley’s trip by 8 points plus 8 shot profit.

On Thursday one of the Club Drawn Pairs matches was played where Mike Pfotenhauer and Gill Turner beat Stephen Minnaar and Neville Westcott 10 points plus 13 shot profit. The rest played the Ocean Basket monthly competition with Pieter Stegmann’s team of 4’s Sally Moffat, Lawrie May and Louise Fleming defeating Lee Botma’s team of 4’s by 2 points plus 14 shot profit. The runner up was from another 4’s match where Rob Owsley defeated Jackie Kriel in a rematch by 2 points plus 8 shot profit, this was on a count out with Mike Long who also finished with a score of 2 / +8. “Thank you, Ocean Basket for your continued sponsorship with both winner and runner-up taking home vouchers.”

On Saturday another Club Drawn Pairs match was played between Keith Kolesky and Rob Walker against Lee Botma and Judy Hunter which Keith’s team won by 10 points plus 15 shot profit. The Snowball competition with the score of 7 being drawn for the 4 x ends rolled over as no team had the correct score, let that Snowball kitty grow.

Next week on Thursday the Coastal clubs play round 1 of the Horace & Peg Purdon Cups at the Kowie Club and then Sunday 5th is the 1st round of the Eastern Areas Men’s Leagues 1 & 2 at Grahamstown Club.

Duties for week 6th – 12th Feb

Greens: Roll – Stephen Minnaar, Mark – Peter Ford & Ivo Chunnet, Tabs: cash – Jonine McFarlane, Select – Charles Louw, Bar: Mike Beaumont & Roger Purdon.