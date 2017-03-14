GreensTalk covers weekly results from the two local bowls clubs in Port Alfred.

Kowie Bowls Banter

Megabucks competition

Jackie Kriel’s team of Tony Brown, Bryan Burger and George Marshall visiting from Plettenberg Bay was too strong for Stan Richter’s team on Tuesday. Runner-up was Dick Schuurman’s team of 4’s who defeated Lee Botma’s team.

Club Mixed Trips

In Section 1 John Hubbard’s team went down to Keith Kolesky’s team and in Section 2 Jacques Krige’s team beat Delene Deenik’s team. The games that did not take place on the day must be played before the next round of the competition.

Snowball competition

Tabs in bowlers filled the green abut there was no overall winner so the kitty rolled over.

Courtyard competition

Only three rinks played in the competition due to the start of the Men’s Open Singles start. Winner on the day was Judy Hunter’s team of Ron Smith and Flame Metter. They beat Siegie Rohrs comfortably while Don Munro’s team took the runner-up placing.

Men’s Open Singles

Three sections of four players entered and after two rounds the section leaders were;

1) Stephen Minnaar and Keith Kolesky on 4 points, both with a shot profit of 14, their final game in the section will be against each other.

2) Dick Schuurman on 4 points and 25 shot profit with Michael van der Sandt also on 4 points and 24 shot profit with their final game against each other.

3) Allan Sheridan on 4 points and 3 shot profit with Jacques Krige in the runner-up position with 2 points and a 7 shot profit. The third round will be played on Saturday 25th March due to this weekend’s Albany Men’s Classic.

General

On Sunday a team of Eastern Province U/30’s played against a Kowie team.

Normal bowls will be played the upcoming public holiday, Tuesday, March 21, which is followed by a braai. There will be nothing to stop anyone wanting to braai that evening lighting a fire. All are welcome to join.

Duties for week 20 – 26th March

Greens: Roll – Siegie Rohrs, Mark – Lawrie May and Don Munro, Tabs: Cash – Gill Turner and Bar: Judy Hunter and Mike Pfotenhauer.

News from Port Alfred Bowls

The Vroom & Timm Cups were played on 8th March and resulted in the following: –

Vroom (Ladies) PABC 4 points + 26, Kowie 0 points – 26

Timm Cup (Men) PABC 4 points – 12, Kowie 4 points + 12

Well done to all who participated.

The Ocean Basket sponsored competition played on Saturday, 11th March was deservedly won by Chris Armitage and his team of Rory Mason-Jones and Emile Jurgensen

Various Club competitions are still ongoing. Please check the notice board for upcoming competitions i.e. Eastern Areas Singles

Guido’s are our sponsors on Tuesday, 21st March and we thank them for their continued sponsorship.

Our Ladies travelled to Kenton on Wednesday, 22nd March to play in the Doris Ford Competition and we wish them good bowling.

Duties for the Week: 21 to 25 March

Tabs: Dave Freeme and Anne Kotze, Bar: – Peter Wansell, Mick & Veronica Tuck and Ironing: – Dave Lang