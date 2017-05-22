GreensTalk covers results from the two bowling clubs in Port Alfred.

News from Port Alfred Bowls

Report submitted by Collette Reid

Two Port Alfred teams took part in the GBS Tournament at Kenton but unfortunately, we did not make it into the prizes. Thank you to GBS for being such wonderful sponsors in the Eastern Areas.

The monthly Guido’s sponsored competition played on Thursday, 16th May, was won by Tony Versveld, Allen Thompson and John Gie.

The Men’s Nominated Pairs are still in progress.

The first round of the Mary Hobbs Nominated Ladies Pairs will be played on Wednesday, 31st May. Good bowling to all who will be participating.

The finals of the Eastern Areas Men’s and Ladies singles ( Open, Senior & Novice ) will be played at Kowie on Sunday, 28th May and we wish all the finalists good bowling. Our members taking part are Dave Freeme – Open, Trevor Frost and Graham Enslin – Seniors.

Our “Weigh & Pay “steak evening was enjoyed by all who attended. Thanks to Julie and her band of helpers for making it such a success – we also thank the bar team.

Duties for the week: –

Tabs: Eddie Senar & Shar Coleman, Bar: Peter Wansell, Mick & veronica Tuck and Ironing: Colin Barnard.

Kowie Bowls Banter

Report submitted by Kowie Club Captain Mike Tomlinson

On Tuesday we played the Megabucks competition with a full green playing a combination of trips and 4’s. Rob Owsley was on form with his team to win the competition and pocketed the “big bucks” for the day.

Third Thursday of the month is Ocean Basket Competition and has now reverted back to a ladies competition with 13 ladies competing for the Ocean Basket vouchers on the day. Jonine McFarlane and her team of Linda May and Marian Walwyn won the competition to be presented with vouchers for their win.

On Saturday there being no sponsored competition we played a Snowball competition with just three rinks of trips in very cool and overcast weather but considering we had four teams of 4’s at Kenton and another team at Hoffmeyer we had plenty of feet on the greens at various clubs. The Snowball, four ends were drawn and the score “7” came out the barrel with no teams matching the score so the Snowball rolls over to the next competition.